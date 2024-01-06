Burning questions for the Browns ahead of their final regular season game vs. the Bengals

Which offensive player is going to step up?

With QB Joe Flacco sitting and WR Amari Cooper out with a heel injury, which Browns offensive player will step up? The Browns have young players eager to play and show their skill, but who will stand out?

Sunday is a big game for players working hard at practice and getting in any time their number is called. Unlike the defense, the Browns offense is a big question mark since not as many backup players have played consistently throughout the season. TE David Njoku, WR Elijah Moore and RB Jerome Ford have played every game this season. Cooper has only missed one game this season.

Whoever is playing will go against a Bengals defense that has allowed an average of 382.8 total yards this season, the second worst in the league, according to ESPN. The opportunities should be there, but the Browns will have to execute their game plan and be ready for the physicality.