Keys to the Game: How the Browns can beat the Colts on the road in Week 7

Limit the Colts in their run game

The Colts have two elite players in their backfield with RB Jonathan Taylor and RB Zack Moss, who have played an important role in their overall success in the run game.

Moss has been successful in running the ball, especially this season. In five games, he has rushed for 466 yards on 96 carries and is averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He has also scored four touchdowns. Taylor has played in two games with the Colts and has rushed for 37 yards on 14 carries.

"They have a really sound run scheme," HC Kevin Stefanski said. "Those two guys run hard. They have speed to have breakaway runs. In order to stop the run in any game, but particularly this game, you have to play as eleven. You have to be really sound in your run fits, and then you have to run to the ball because they run really, really hard. It's good offensive line. They have a varied run scheme. So, in order to try to slow them down, you have to be in your gaps, and you got to run to the football."

The duo also presents another challenge in that sometimes they are on the field together. Linebackers coach Jason Tarver said they saw it on film twice where the Colts had both Taylor and Moss out on the field together and have prepared for the possibility of both being used together.

Overall, the Colts' run game is ranked 14th in rush yards this season and have eight rushing touchdowns this season, which is fifth in the league.