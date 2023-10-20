What the Colts are saying about the Browns

The Browns will travel to Indianapolis to face off against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 22 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are coming off a 37-20 loss to the Jaguars in Week 6, while the Browns beat the 49ers 19-17.
Let's see what the Colts said about their Week 7 matchup against the Browns.
For one, they got A-Walk (Anthony Walker Jr.) over there. Loving the way that he’s playing the game. They’ve got a great defensive line, especially with Myles Garrett – he’s been disruptive. They find a way to get off the field, that’s one thing I respect from them. For us, we got to find a way to stop the run and then we got to find a way to take the ball away. And then when we get the opportunities, we got to take full advantage of the opportunities for punching the ball out or scooping the ball or just catching the ones the quarterback throws to us. LB Shaquille Leonard on what he respects about the Browns defense
Probably Myles Garrett. Every time you see him on tape, it’s like, ‘Wow, he’s good in a lot of different ways.’ He can beat you in about every way. Excited for that challenge, I think, hopefully putting a good plan together. QB Gardner Minshew on what sticks out about the Browns defense
Cleveland is playing excellent defense. I don’t have to pump them up any more than you can already read about out there. They’re playing great football. They’re making it really tough on offenses to move the ball, score points. They’re going to make you earn every yard, earn every first down, earn every third down conversion – all those good things. OC Jim Bob Cooter on the Browns talented defense
Obviously, when you go out and play like we did last week, you’ve got a bad taste in your mouth. Excited to get back out there with a great challenge in front of us – an opportunity to really turn things around and play the way we want to play. QB Gardner Minshew on putting last week behind him and looking forward to playing the Browns