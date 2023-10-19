QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice on Thursday

QB Deshaun Watson returned to practice on Thursday as he works through a strained right rotator cuff injury.

Watson participated in almost all the quarterback drills and was first in the rotation, working alongside P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the open period of practice, where they threw a handful of short passes. He also worked through handoff drills and some passing routes. Watson completed a few intermediate passes at the end of the portion of practice open to the media, one to TE David Njoku, another to WR Amari Cooper and one to WR Marquise Goodwin.

Watson continues to take steps forward, and he is still considered day to day as he works through his recovery. HC Kevin Stefanski has not ruled out Watson for Sunday's game as he continues to make progress. Watson was officially listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday after he did not participate in practice on Wednesday. OC Alex Van Pelt said on Thursday that throwing outside in practice is a part of that process of trying to get Watson ready to play.