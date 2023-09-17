Keys to the Game: How the Browns can beat the Steelers on Monday Night Football

Combat the duo of LB T.J. Watt and OLB Alex Highsmith

It's a tall task. Throughout the week of practice leading up to Monday's game, LB T.J. Watt and OLB Alex Highsmith were key talking points for both players and coaches. And rightfully so. Watt has 15 career sacks against the Browns and opened Week 1 of this season with three sacks against the 49ers.

OC Alex Van Pelt noted on Friday how dynamic of a duo they are and the challenges they present to the Browns offense.

"It's definitely a number one priority for us, is to make sure we take care of the edge," Van Pelt said. "As you know, you can talk about T.J. all you want, but Highsmith on the other side is a Pro-Bowler also and is an extremely good pass rusher. So not just one side. We have to be on point on, it's really both sides."

While RT Dawand Jones will draw the start and match up against Watt, it's more than just one-on-one matchups.

"It's always a challenge when you're playing the Pittsburgh Steelers defense," TE coach TC McCartney said on Saturday. "They're always good, and these edge players kind of make that whole defense go. So, we're definitely aware of where they're going to be, we're aware of what we have to do in the run game, in the past game, pass protection game, what we're going to do to try and be successful."

As a fellow defensive player, DE Myles Garrett noted the challenges that the duo of Watt and Highsmith present.