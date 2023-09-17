Burning questions for Monday Night Football vs. Steelers

The Browns head into another division rivalry in Week 2 against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium and are on prime time for Monday Night Football.
Here are three burning questions heading into Monday Night Football:
Will WR Amari Cooper be available for Week 2?
Cooper was officially listed as questionable for Week 2 against the Steelers on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Cooper aggravated his groin during Saturday's practice. Stefanski said that would see how he responds over the next 48 hours before Monday's game.
Cooper plays an important role in their receiving core. In Week 1 against the Bengals in poor rainy conditions, Cooper had seven targets and three catches. He finished with 37 yards, with his longest reception of the day at 20 yards.
The wide receiver room is deep, as the Browns have other options in Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, David Bell and Cedric Tillman. But they would miss Cooper's presence on the field.
"I feel like we got a group to where everyone should know everything," Moore said on Saturday. "I'm pretty confident in every last one of those guys."
How will T Dawand Jones handle LB T.J. Watt?
Jones will step into a starting role this week at right tackle after RT Jack Conklin endured a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve. In his first NFL start, Jones draws a tough matchup in LB T.J. Watt, who has 15 career sacks against the Browns.
OC Alex Van Pelt watched on Friday morning how Jones sat at the front of their meeting room in their protection meetings attentive and prepared. Van Pelt said that Jones will have to use all his skills, from his quick feet to his size, in this matchup against Watt in order to block him.
Yet, Van Pelt believes that Jones is ready for the matchup.
"What a matchup he gets right first draw out as a starter," Van Pelt said. "I think one of Dawand's strengths is his pass protection, being so large, it's tough to get around him. So, it'll be exciting to watch. It'll be a great matchup. And I know Dawand will be up for the challenge, and it is a challenge."
How will the Browns defense expand on their Week 1 performance?
The Browns defense dominated Week 1, shutting down the Bengals offense and limiting them to just a field goal over the course of the game. The pressure they put on QB Joe Burrow as well as stopping the run game showcased who they could be as a good. They limited the Bengals to 2-for-15 on third-down conversions.
Now, facing the Steelers, they have another challenge ahead of them with QB Kenny Pickett and the threat of WR George Pickens and Allen Robinson, TE Pat Freiermuth. as well as Watt and OL Alex Highsmith. Stefanski said the Steelers can attack both in the run and the pass game.
DE Myles Garrett knows that the duo of Watt and Highsmith present a challenge for the defense. But it's one he believes they are prepared for.
"Both of them can rush very well. Both of them play the run very well," Garrett said on Saturday. "So, it's just a matter of never letting off a single play because that one could be game-changing with that group. So, you got to be on P's and Q's all throughout and make sure you know your assignment."
DC Jim Schwartz said that the Browns have to win a number of one-on-one matchups. Yet, if they can have a performance as a unit like they did in Week 1, as well as be confident on the outside part of the field, they can find success defensively. To Schwartz, Monday night's game is significant for a number of reasons, but especially as a defensive unit.
"I know a little bit about this history from my three years here before," Schwartz said on Friday. "This is a very importance game for our defense, for our team, for our organization and for our city."