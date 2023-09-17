Burning questions for Monday Night Football vs. Steelers

How will the Browns defense expand on their Week 1 performance?

The Browns defense dominated Week 1, shutting down the Bengals offense and limiting them to just a field goal over the course of the game. The pressure they put on QB Joe Burrow as well as stopping the run game showcased who they could be as a good. They limited the Bengals to 2-for-15 on third-down conversions.

Now, facing the Steelers, they have another challenge ahead of them with QB Kenny Pickett and the threat of WR George Pickens and Allen Robinson, TE Pat Freiermuth. as well as Watt and OL Alex Highsmith. Stefanski said the Steelers can attack both in the run and the pass game.

DE Myles Garrett knows that the duo of Watt and Highsmith present a challenge for the defense. But it's one he believes they are prepared for.

"Both of them can rush very well. Both of them play the run very well," Garrett said on Saturday. "So, it's just a matter of never letting off a single play because that one could be game-changing with that group. So, you got to be on P's and Q's all throughout and make sure you know your assignment."

DC Jim Schwartz said that the Browns have to win a number of one-on-one matchups. Yet, if they can have a performance as a unit like they did in Week 1, as well as be confident on the outside part of the field, they can find success defensively. To Schwartz, Monday night's game is significant for a number of reasons, but especially as a defensive unit.