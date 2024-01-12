Keys to the Game: How the Browns can beat the Texans in Wild Card playoff game

Limit QB C.J. Stroud in the pass game

When the Browns faced Houston in Week 16, they did not see rookie QB C.J. Stroud at the helm of the Texans offense, as he was still in concussion protocol. This time around, Houston's offense will look different with Stroud at quarterback.

Through 15 games this season, Stroud has completed 319 of 499 passes for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns. He's also limited his interceptions, as he only has thrown five this season. According to Pro Football Reference, Stroud has led the Texans to one fourth quarter comeback in Week 9 against the Buccaneers and executed three game-winning drives this season – against the Bucs, then the Bengals in Week 10 and the Colts in Week 18.

Yet, the Browns have proven just what they can be defensively during the regular season. They allowed 3,149 passing yards during the regular season, which is second in the league. They lead the league with 5.9 yards allowed per attempt and have forced 18 interceptions, which is third in the league. They have also sacked quarterbacks 49 times this season, which is sixth in the league. With heightened stakes in the playoffs, the Browns pass defense and pass rush could play an important role on Saturday.