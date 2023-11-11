Keys to the Game: How the Browns can defeat the Ravens in Week 10

Handle a tough Ravens pass rush

They Browns have to face a stout pass rush when they face Baltimore on Sunday. The Ravens defense leads the league in several categories, including total sacks this season with 35 and points allowed per game with 13.8.

"They do a nice job running their games and stunts, leading the league in sacks and with a bunch of different guys getting sacks," Stefanski said. "So, they're getting production from different areas, getting production from the interior, from the edge. They'll blitz the safeties, they'll blitz the nickel, the linebacker. So, it's a multifaceted pressure package. So, it requires that on offense you have really good communication and then at the end of the day, all comes down to technique."

The Browns are also working through some injuries at tackle, after T Jedrick Wills Jr. was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week with a knee injury and T Dawand Jones was ruled out on Friday for Sunday's game.

Stefanski said on Friday that they have worked through a plan of how to handle their tackle situation for Week 10, practicing it throughout the week and feel confident in that plan heading into Sunday.