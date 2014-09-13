Mentor tops Euclid, 49-0

Sep 13, 2014 at 02:56 AM

Week 3 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented PNC Bank Postgame Notes

Mentor

(3-0)

49

* *

9/12/2014

7:00 p.m.

Euclid

(1-2)

0

Final

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Mentor

14

21

14

0

49

Euclid

0

0

0

0

0

* *

1st Quarter

M – Daugherty, 64-yard reception from Florida (PAT good)

M – Mathews, 1 yard rushing TD (PAT good)

2nd Quarter

M – porter, 6 yard reception (PAT good)

M – Daugherty, 31 yard rushing TD (PAT good)

M – Mathews, 7 yard reception (PAT good)

3rd Quarter

M – Jackson, 7-yard rushing TD (PAT good)

M – Toth, 7 yard rushing TD (PAT good)

4th Quarter

Coach of the Week: Steve Trivisonno

MVP of the Game: #40 Eddie Daugherty (WR/RB)

Key Stats (by player):

Mentor

  1. Jake Floria (QB # 10) – 14/19 194 yards passing , 15 yards rushing, 2 TDs
  2. Alex Mathews (RB # 44) – 7 carries for 54 yards 2 TDs
  3. Eddie Daugherty (RB/WR # 40) – 4 receptions 77 yards receiving 2TDs (1 reception 1 rushing)
  4. Malik Porter (#4)  5 receptions 42 yards receiving 1 TD

Euclid

  1. Noah Mitchell (QB #11) – 7/19 45 yards passing, 2 INTs
  2. Terry Duckworth (QB #2) – 3/8 35 yards passing (sacked once)
  3. Chris Collins (RB # 4) – 13 carries for 41 yards
  4. Aaron Berry (WR #12) – 3 receptions 42 yards receiving

First and Ten Play of the Game:

In the first quarter, Mentor WR/RB Eddie Daugherty takes a short pass for 64 yards touchdown, giving his team an early 7-0 lead. How are you giving back to your community? Share your stories by using the #give10. Learn more: http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten.html* *

Also make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter to stay up to date on all Cleveland Browns youth and high-school football programing throughout the year.

*Statistics courtesy of Pat Leber

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chardon defeats Perry in overtime thriller (49-43)

news

Perry travels to Chardon in Week 2 of the High School Game of the Week

Chardon hosts Perry Friday night at 7 p.m. 
news

Avon Lake Shoremen defeat Elyria Pioneers in season opener 42-15

news

Elyria hosts Avon Lake in Week 1 of the High School Game of the Week

news

Tri-Valley Scotties defeat St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish to advance to State Finals

news

St. Vincent-St. Mary vs. Tri-Valley: State Semifinals Matchup

St. Vincent-St. Mary plays Tri-Valley in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week
news

Kirtland Hornets Defeat Rootstown Rovers

news

Rootstown vs. Kirtland: State Final Four on the line

Rootstown plays Kirtland in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week
news

Bay Village's historic season keeps going

news

Mentor Cardinals move on

news

Stow-Munroe Falls vs Mentor in the Regional Quarter Finals

Mentor hosts Stow-Munroe Falls in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week
news

Undefeated Team Rivalry Meets for Week 9

Advertising