Mentor tops Euclid, 49-0

Week 3 of Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented PNC Bank Postgame Notes
|
Mentor
(3-0)
49
|
* *
9/12/2014
7:00 p.m.
|
Euclid
(1-2)
0
|
Final
|
1st
|
2nd
|
3rd
|
4th
|
Final
|
Mentor
|
14
|
21
|
14
|
0
|
49
|
Euclid
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
* *
|
1st Quarter
|
M – Daugherty, 64-yard reception from Florida (PAT good)
M – Mathews, 1 yard rushing TD (PAT good)
|
2nd Quarter
|
M – porter, 6 yard reception (PAT good)
M – Daugherty, 31 yard rushing TD (PAT good)
M – Mathews, 7 yard reception (PAT good)
|
3rd Quarter
|
M – Jackson, 7-yard rushing TD (PAT good)
M – Toth, 7 yard rushing TD (PAT good)
|
4th Quarter
|
Coach of the Week: Steve Trivisonno
MVP of the Game: #40 Eddie Daugherty (WR/RB)
Key Stats (by player):
Mentor
- Jake Floria (QB # 10) – 14/19 194 yards passing , 15 yards rushing, 2 TDs
- Alex Mathews (RB # 44) – 7 carries for 54 yards 2 TDs
- Eddie Daugherty (RB/WR # 40) – 4 receptions 77 yards receiving 2TDs (1 reception 1 rushing)
- Malik Porter (#4) 5 receptions 42 yards receiving 1 TD
Euclid
- Noah Mitchell (QB #11) – 7/19 45 yards passing, 2 INTs
- Terry Duckworth (QB #2) – 3/8 35 yards passing (sacked once)
- Chris Collins (RB # 4) – 13 carries for 41 yards
- Aaron Berry (WR #12) – 3 receptions 42 yards receiving
First and Ten Play of the Game:
In the first quarter, Mentor WR/RB Eddie Daugherty takes a short pass for 64 yards touchdown, giving his team an early 7-0 lead. How are you giving back to your community? Share your stories by using the #give10. Learn more: http://www.clevelandbrowns.com/community/firstandten.html* *
Also make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter to stay up to date on all Cleveland Browns youth and high-school football programing throughout the year.
*Statistics courtesy of Pat Leber