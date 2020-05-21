Press Conference

Thursday, May 21, 2020 07:19 PM

New Browns LB B.J. Goodson: 'I definitely wanted to be here. The opportunity is a great one'

BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

On his mindset about his role on the team and competition at LB:

"To get these guys better, including myself, for us to be the best linebacker core across the league. That is my job, and that is why they brought me here. I am looking forward to that. I am up for the challenge."

On how determined he is to win the starting LB job for Week 1:

"To be honest, I understand that [question], but I do not even look at it like that. I take things a day at a time. Just laying one brick as perfectly as possible as I can, and whatever happens, happens. I have tremendous, tremendous, tremendous – not to sound arrogant or anything – faith in my game. That is not a knock on anyone, as well. They are all great people. We have a great room. We get to meet every day for about four or five days a week. It is pretty good. We have a great room."

SINGLE-GAME TICKETS ARE NOW AVAILABLE

On if he is most comfortable playing the MLB and if that is where he envisions he will play:

"It is. It is where I see myself playing. I love the middle linebacker spot. To be able to call it and to be able to be on both sides on multiple plays, I love playing in the middle."

On if he appreciates having a mentorship role in the Browns LB room and if he thought that would be one of his duties prior to signing with the Browns, given the team has several younger players at the position:

"It is. As a middle linebacker and especially as long as I have been playing, that leadership role is something that you just inherit. It is something that I am definitely looking forward to being an addition there for those guys."

On if there was an NFL MLB who he watched growing up and modeled his game after:

"I had a guy from my hometown that played for the Steelers a long, long time ago (former NFL LB and Cardinals outside linebackers coach Levon Kirkland). He was the first football player that I could comprehend or nourish mentally. Him and everything that he stood for, he stood for a lot of the right things and still. He is a great guy and a great mentor, Levon Kirkland. Just a great guy. The way that he played the game, hard-nosed and just a hard-nosed guy that can fly around. It is definitely one of my first visuals of just a linebacker of this period."

On if he remembers Kirkland playing against the Browns:

"To be honest, I was too young to even like comprehend a football game, but I knew who he was, if that makes any sense. That is just kind of how that went as far as him being the first football player that I have ever known."

On if he would describe his style of play as aggressive:

"For sure. That is what makes this defense fun. We are going to be able to be aggressive and fly around. I am excited."

On signing a one-year contract and if it is based on betting on himself to a degree:

"You can sort of say that. It was just a great opportunity here in Cleveland. I definitely wanted to be here. The opportunity is a great one. That is just kind of how I saw that."

Photos: B.J. Goodson Through The Years

Check out photos of linebacker B.J. Goodson

Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Eagles defeated the Packers, 34-27. (Ryan Kang via AP)
1 / 19

Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) looks on from the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. The Eagles defeated the Packers, 34-27. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Clemson linebacker B J Goodson runs the 40 yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
2 / 19

Clemson linebacker B J Goodson runs the 40 yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) celebrates during the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers, 37-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
3 / 19

Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) celebrates during the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers, 37-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Green Bay Packers linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) urges the crowd to make noise prior to a kickoff during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Seahawks 28-23. (Joe Robbins via AP)
4 / 19

Green Bay Packers linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) urges the crowd to make noise prior to a kickoff during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Seahawks 28-23. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
New York Giants linebackers Keion Adams (45) and B.J. Goodson (93) walk into the stadium before a NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday Aug. 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Giants defeated the Patriots 31-29. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
5 / 19

New York Giants linebackers Keion Adams (45) and B.J. Goodson (93) walk into the stadium before a NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday Aug. 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Giants defeated the Patriots 31-29. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) waits on the snap during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
6 / 19

Green Bay Packers middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) waits on the snap during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Duane Burleson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants linebacker B.J. Goodson talks to reporters during the team's NFL football organized team activities, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
7 / 19

New York Giants linebacker B.J. Goodson talks to reporters during the team's NFL football organized team activities, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Cincinnati. The Giants defeated the Bengals 25-23. (Scott Boehm via AP)
8 / 19

New York Giants middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) runs during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Cincinnati. The Giants defeated the Bengals 25-23. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm/2019 Scott Boehm
New York Giants middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) waits to come onto the field before an NFL football game Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
9 / 19

New York Giants middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) waits to come onto the field before an NFL football game Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) leaves the locker room before a week 16 NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday December 23, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Evan Pinkus via AP)
10 / 19

New York Giants linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) leaves the locker room before a week 16 NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday December 23, 2018 in Indianapolis. (Evan Pinkus via AP)

(Evan Pinkus via AP)
New York Giants linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) runs in pursuit during a week 4 NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Oct 3, 2016, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 24-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
11 / 19

New York Giants linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) runs in pursuit during a week 4 NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Oct 3, 2016, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 24-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)

Scott Boehm
Clemson's B.J. Goodson grabs the face mask of Alabama's Derrick Henry during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
12 / 19

Clemson's B.J. Goodson grabs the face mask of Alabama's Derrick Henry during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
Boston College quarterback Tyler Murphy (2) scrambles out of the pocket as he is chased by Clemson linebacker B.J. Goodson (44) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014, in Boston. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
13 / 19

Boston College quarterback Tyler Murphy (2) scrambles out of the pocket as he is chased by Clemson linebacker B.J. Goodson (44) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014, in Boston. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

Stephan Savoia
New York Giants linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) celebrates a sack along with defensive linemen Damon Harrison Sr. (98), defensive lineman B.J. Hill (95) and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Houston. (Greg Trott via AP)
14 / 19

New York Giants linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) celebrates a sack along with defensive linemen Damon Harrison Sr. (98), defensive lineman B.J. Hill (95) and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (94) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Houston. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
New York Giants outside linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) reaches for Cleveland Browns strong safety Ibraheim Campbell (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Cleveland. The Giants won 27-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)
15 / 19

New York Giants outside linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) reaches for Cleveland Browns strong safety Ibraheim Campbell (24) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Cleveland. The Giants won 27-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard
Clemson linebacker B J Goodson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
16 / 19

Clemson linebacker B J Goodson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
Clemson linebacker B J Goodson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
17 / 19

Clemson linebacker B J Goodson runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2015, file photo, Clemsonâ€™s B.J. Goodson tries to blocks a pass thrown by Syracuseâ€™s Zack Mahoney in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y. Clemson had lost eight starters off last year's No. 1 defense in the country. But the Tigers weren't too worried knowing linebackers B.J. Goodson and Ben Boulware were returning. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi, File)
18 / 19

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2015, file photo, Clemsonâ€™s B.J. Goodson tries to blocks a pass thrown by Syracuseâ€™s Zack Mahoney in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, N.Y. Clemson had lost eight starters off last year's No. 1 defense in the country. But the Tigers weren't too worried knowing linebackers B.J. Goodson and Ben Boulware were returning. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi, File)

Nick Lisi
Notre Dame's Will Fuller slices through the field while pressured by Clemson's B.J. Goodson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 24-22. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
19 / 19

Notre Dame's Will Fuller slices through the field while pressured by Clemson's B.J. Goodson during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 24-22. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Richard Shiro

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

On if he could see an opportunity to sign a longer-term contract with the Browns if everything goes well:

"For sure. I definitely do." 

On if he has an idea of who he is competing with at MLB:

"I do, but as far as competition, I compete with myself. That is my biggest opponent. I compete with myself every single day. I know that sounds kind of cliché and guys use that and say that a lot. The way that I visualize the game mentally and the way that I prepare for the game mentally, I go at myself a lot and dig into myself a lot."

On where he is training now and differences with a virtual offseason program:

"I am in South Carolina right now at TNT Sports. This is where I train. It is very different. I would say the biggest change or difference this offseason has not being able to form a chemistry with the guys in person. We get to talk and laugh over the phone all of the time and gather that way, but it is not the same. As far as me being able to adapt to it, I have been putting myself in a routine each week because I feel like that is the biggest difference between whether we were there or how it is now. Keeping myself in a routine and making sure I am on schedule every single day and that I am in a routine is very important to me because that is what I would be doing if I was there. Those guys, they would have us in a routine and have us doing things a set way. I try to self-disciple myself and do things that way."

On if the virtual offseason program puts the team 'behind the eight ball,' particularly for younger players and position groups:

"Not at all. Not at all. We meet every single day and (defensive coordinator) Joe (Woods) and (Head) Coach (Kevin Stefanski), those guys, they do an awesome job of prepping us and quizzing us and doing everything in their power and will that they can do. We are doing a lot of other things that a lot of other teams are not doing. I commend those guys on that and setting that standard."

On what he knew about Woods before joining the Browns and why he is a perfect fit for Woods' scheme:

"I know him from winning the Super Bowl in Denver and him in San Francisco. As far as the scheme goes, I feel like I fit in perfectly, which was another big reason why I decided to come here and chose here. Being able to be aggressive, play aggressive and fly around, I just love it."

On being known as a LB who is strong in the run game and his skillset in that category:

"I kind of wanted to say something about that, as well, but not to really dig into it. Yes, I am great at that, but as far as the defense that we are in now, I feel like it is the shoulder-and-up side of my game a little bit more, as well. As far as covering and stuff, I feel very confident in fulfilling those roles, as well."

On describing how the Browns and LBs are building camaraderie in their player only video calls, as well as which LBs are funny:

"It is hard to explain the camaraderie that comes with the locker room so we are trying to fill that void of us not being around each other. When we are on those calls and things of that nature, guys are trying to let loose, but not be disrespectful, and show their personality. It is important that we all have a feel for each other. As far as who is funny, I think (LB) Mack (Wilson) is pretty funny. He is a funny guy, as well as Taki (LB Sione Takitaki). We have a great room and great camaraderie in the linebacker room. Those guys are pretty funny."

On if the Browns have player calls with the entire team and as individual position groups to build camaraderie:

"We always have a brief moment to just share and talk about how things are going outside of football and outside of learning the scheme. I feel like we are doing a great job as far as that goes."

On describing his daily routine:

"My daily routine is to get up early, and I train. We have set workout and conditioning things, and we have required things that we have to do, as well. I try to get those in and then I also try to get the things done that I love to do with my personal trainer, and we do those things. Then, I study for a good two to three hours. We get into those Zoom calls with the guys, and we chop it up and we hit the scheme. We have our little intermission where we all talk and see how everybody is doing. We break out, and I hit a little overview and just try to clear my mind. I normally call my daughter right after I get done with all of that. That is my schedule."

On if he hopes to bring consistent, high-quality LB play to the Browns and lead the defense after the departure of Jaguars LB Joe Schobert:

"Like I said earlier, I feel very confident in my game. If you ask me, I will just tell you that I prepare and I am able to perform as well as any other linebacker in the league, not just to point out one guy. I feel very confident in that with the opportunity given."

On if he has talked with his former NY Giants teammates and Browns teammates WR Odell Beckham Jr. and DE Olivier Vernon about what to expect from the Browns and Cleveland:

"O and OV, I have spoken to those guys but not necessarily about that because it is a new staff. Not necessarily [talk] about that, but I definitely have had a chance to check in with those guys."

Related Content

New Browns VPP Glenn Cook: 'For us, it's just about being adaptable and staying ready'
news

New Browns VPP Glenn Cook: 'For us, it's just about being adaptable and staying ready'

Cook meets with reporters on Thursday conference call
New Browns WRs coach Chad O'Shea: Surplus of offensive playmakers 'a real good problem to have'
news

New Browns WRs coach Chad O'Shea: Surplus of offensive playmakers 'a real good problem to have'

Cleveland's pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach meets with reporters Wednesday
Browns VP of Football Ops Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: 'My whole life I have been passionate about decision-making under uncertainty'
news

Browns VP of Football Ops Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: 'My whole life I have been passionate about decision-making under uncertainty'

Adofo-Mensah meets with local reporters for 1st time Thursday
Kevin Stefanski: 'My big note to our players is that I got their back'
news

Kevin Stefanski: 'My big note to our players is that I got their back'

Browns head coach meets with reporters Wednesday during the offseason workout program
Browns OC Alex Van Pelt: Baker Mayfield 'has done everything I would expect as a starting quarterback'
news

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt: Baker Mayfield 'has done everything I would expect as a starting quarterback'

Cleveland's offensive coordinator meets with reporters Wednesday
Browns OL Joel Bitonio: 'People need help, and we are going to try and use our power in our position to help them'
news

Browns OL Joel Bitonio: 'People need help, and we are going to try and use our power in our position to help them'

Cleveland's veteran guard meets with reporters Tuesday
Browns DC Joe Woods: 'Defensively, we better knock the run out'
news

Browns DC Joe Woods: 'Defensively, we better knock the run out'

Cleveland's defensive coordinator meets with reporters Thursday
Baker Mayfield: 'We are bringing in guys that have the right mindset'
news

Baker Mayfield: 'We are bringing in guys that have the right mindset'

Cleveland's QB meets talks with reporters about virtual offseason Wednesday
Jarvis Landry: 'The rehab process is going great'
news

Jarvis Landry: 'The rehab process is going great'

Cleveland's Pro Bowl WR meets with media Wednesday
JC Tretter: 'I'm always there' to help rookie O-linemen Jedrick Wills Jr., Nick Harris
news

JC Tretter: 'I'm always there' to help rookie O-linemen Jedrick Wills Jr., Nick Harris

Cleveland's veteran center meets with reporters Tuesday
Bill Callahan on new Browns OT Jedrick Wills Jr.: 'He came alive on the tape'
news

Bill Callahan on new Browns OT Jedrick Wills Jr.: 'He came alive on the tape'

Cleveland's offensive line coach meets with reporters Thursday

Advertising