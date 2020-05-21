New Browns LB B.J. Goodson: 'I definitely wanted to be here. The opportunity is a great one'

On if he could see an opportunity to sign a longer-term contract with the Browns if everything goes well:

"For sure. I definitely do."

On if he has an idea of who he is competing with at MLB:

"I do, but as far as competition, I compete with myself. That is my biggest opponent. I compete with myself every single day. I know that sounds kind of cliché and guys use that and say that a lot. The way that I visualize the game mentally and the way that I prepare for the game mentally, I go at myself a lot and dig into myself a lot."

On where he is training now and differences with a virtual offseason program:

"I am in South Carolina right now at TNT Sports. This is where I train. It is very different. I would say the biggest change or difference this offseason has not being able to form a chemistry with the guys in person. We get to talk and laugh over the phone all of the time and gather that way, but it is not the same. As far as me being able to adapt to it, I have been putting myself in a routine each week because I feel like that is the biggest difference between whether we were there or how it is now. Keeping myself in a routine and making sure I am on schedule every single day and that I am in a routine is very important to me because that is what I would be doing if I was there. Those guys, they would have us in a routine and have us doing things a set way. I try to self-disciple myself and do things that way."

On if the virtual offseason program puts the team 'behind the eight ball,' particularly for younger players and position groups:

"Not at all. Not at all. We meet every single day and (defensive coordinator) Joe (Woods) and (Head) Coach (Kevin Stefanski), those guys, they do an awesome job of prepping us and quizzing us and doing everything in their power and will that they can do. We are doing a lot of other things that a lot of other teams are not doing. I commend those guys on that and setting that standard."

On what he knew about Woods before joining the Browns and why he is a perfect fit for Woods' scheme:

"I know him from winning the Super Bowl in Denver and him in San Francisco. As far as the scheme goes, I feel like I fit in perfectly, which was another big reason why I decided to come here and chose here. Being able to be aggressive, play aggressive and fly around, I just love it."

On being known as a LB who is strong in the run game and his skillset in that category:

"I kind of wanted to say something about that, as well, but not to really dig into it. Yes, I am great at that, but as far as the defense that we are in now, I feel like it is the shoulder-and-up side of my game a little bit more, as well. As far as covering and stuff, I feel very confident in fulfilling those roles, as well."

On describing how the Browns and LBs are building camaraderie in their player only video calls, as well as which LBs are funny:

"It is hard to explain the camaraderie that comes with the locker room so we are trying to fill that void of us not being around each other. When we are on those calls and things of that nature, guys are trying to let loose, but not be disrespectful, and show their personality. It is important that we all have a feel for each other. As far as who is funny, I think (LB) Mack (Wilson) is pretty funny. He is a funny guy, as well as Taki (LB Sione Takitaki). We have a great room and great camaraderie in the linebacker room. Those guys are pretty funny."

On if the Browns have player calls with the entire team and as individual position groups to build camaraderie:

"We always have a brief moment to just share and talk about how things are going outside of football and outside of learning the scheme. I feel like we are doing a great job as far as that goes."

On describing his daily routine:

"My daily routine is to get up early, and I train. We have set workout and conditioning things, and we have required things that we have to do, as well. I try to get those in and then I also try to get the things done that I love to do with my personal trainer, and we do those things. Then, I study for a good two to three hours. We get into those Zoom calls with the guys, and we chop it up and we hit the scheme. We have our little intermission where we all talk and see how everybody is doing. We break out, and I hit a little overview and just try to clear my mind. I normally call my daughter right after I get done with all of that. That is my schedule."

On if he hopes to bring consistent, high-quality LB play to the Browns and lead the defense after the departure of Jaguars LB Joe Schobert:

"Like I said earlier, I feel very confident in my game. If you ask me, I will just tell you that I prepare and I am able to perform as well as any other linebacker in the league, not just to point out one guy. I feel very confident in that with the opportunity given."

On if he has talked with his former NY Giants teammates and Browns teammates WR Odell Beckham Jr. and DE Olivier Vernon about what to expect from the Browns and Cleveland: