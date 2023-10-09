News and Notes: QB Deshaun Watson did not practice outside on Monday

Emphasis on ball security

GM Andrew Berry noted that their top priority throughout the bye week was on ball security. And Stefanski agreed with Berry's assessment.

While Stefanski watched games over the bye week, he noted just how important ball security is when talking about either giving the ball away or recording takeaways. He knows that as a team, they have to be better in that area.

Stefanski said that it's an emphasis on all three sides of the ball, and that they specifically focused on the importance of ball security during Monday's practice.

"I think it's the best stat there is when it comes to winning and losing because it involves everybody," Stefanski said. "It's not just an offensive stat, it's an offense, defense, special teams stat."

The Browns are currently minus seven in their turnover ratio. While it is a point of emphasis, it also turns back to mentality and technique. That technique comes in elements like the center to quarterback or running back exchange, a running back running through the run defense and protecting the ball from being knocked free or their defensive backs trying to knock the ball out.