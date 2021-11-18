News & Notes: Baker Mayfield returns to practice, Lions QB status remains uncertain

Baker Mayfield was back on the practice fields Thursday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, a strong sign he's trending in the right direction toward starting Sunday.

Mayfield was held out of practice Wednesday, giving him an extra day to recover from the three injuries he's nursing. He admitted he's as beat up as he's ever been during his playing career but was optimistic he'll be ready to roll Sunday against the Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was the latest to echo that belief.

"He is as tough of a mental guy as I have been around," Van Pelt said. "I do not think it will affect him. He prepares himself as well as anybody I have been around during the week of preparation. He does a great job of trying to get healthy and taking care of his body each week. I think once you get to game day, the juices get flowing, and those injuries, they are sore, but they are not as sore with all of the adrenaline of the game.

"Hopefully, he will continue to heal and feel better each week, but it is tough, and he is battling through, much like a lot of our guys right now."

The Lions, meanwhile, have a little more uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Regular starter Jared Goff has not practiced this week because of an oblique injury he suffered in the Lions' tie with the Steelers last week. Tim Boyle, who has thrown four passes in his NFL career, is running the Lions' first-team offense at practice and could be called upon if Goff is unable to play. Boyle has been on injured reserve all season because of a thumb injury but was recently designated to return.