Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ready to ramp up role after return from ankle injury

The talents of Owusu-Koramoah should match up well against the offensive tendencies of Detroit, which has heavily relied on its running backs and tight ends to fuel the offense. Second-year running back D'Andre Swift leads the team in rushing attempts (123) and is second in targets (63) behind tight end T.J. Hockenson, who leads the team with 65 targets and 448 receiving yards.

The onus of stopping a RB-TE duo largely falls on the linebacker position, and it certainly helps when one of them is a speedy, versatile player like Owusu-Koramoah.

"They love their running backs and tight ends," he said. "They are playmakers for them. (They'll run) a lot of 13 personnel and things like that, so we're looking to correct, shift and adjust to their strengths."

He specifically highlighted Hockenson as the top player he's seen from the Lions on film so far, and it's a safe bet to assume he's spent plenty of additional time studying how the tight end has been used in the offense this season.

"He's a versatile player," Owusu-Koramoah said. "He's the most solid guy they've got in my eyes as far as my scouting, but we're looking to do things necessary to stop him."

The Browns defense can't afford to have any more performances the rest of the season similar to the 45-7 result last Sunday in New England.

The group, however, is confident it won't happen, and one reason for it is the return of Owusu-Koramoah. He's proven to be a tackling machine through just seven career games, and as he continues to get better, so will the Browns.