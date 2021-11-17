Baker Mayfield pushing through pain of multiple injuries, confident he'll be ready for Lions

Asked if he could benefit from a week off, Mayfield said he had "plenty of time" until Sunday. Stefanski said the Browns would monitor him throughout the week but was confident he'd be healthy enough to play.

"You have to take it day to day like anything, but I am confident that he will make it," Stefanski said. "We always with the medical group make sure that whatever we are doing, we are making decisions in the best interest of the player. We will never put a player out there who is not ready, but if he is ready to go, he will play on Sunday."

Mayfield's most recent injury put an abrupt end to a tough day against the Patriots.

One week removed from one of his best games of the season, Mayfield struggled, completing 11-of-21 passes for 73 yards and a costly interception. The Browns fell in an early hole and never recovered largely because the offense couldn't get much of anything going after a successful opening drive.

Asked if his other two injuries impacted his performance before he suffered the third, Mayfield said there were a handful that came to mind but acknowledged he won't be garnering any sympathy from opposing defenses.