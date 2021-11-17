Browns D ready to 'step up' and seize the 'great opportunity' they have over next 7 games

The Browns defense has turned the page quickly from last week's outing in New England.

Cleveland had no choice other than to move forward after surrendering 45 unanswered points in a 45-7 defeat to the Patriots, who scored touchdowns on seven of their nine offensive drives and exposed several flaws the defense has struggled to consistently eliminate. The Browns can't afford a similar performance, and they're taking measures this week to ensure it doesn't happen again.

"I think guys (need to) step up," DT Malik Jackson said Wednesday. "This is a job, we get paid. I think the coaches are going to look at some options, giving guys more burn. Just giving guys options to go out there and do their thing. I think we all need to take a look at ourselves and see what we need to do better and see what we can do better. Everybody just be a good teammate and understand it's about the team."

The Browns have an opportunity to get back on track Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Lions, but they'll have to execute at a much higher level to capitalize on it.

The Lions are 0-8-1 and are currently weighing quarterback options after starter Jared Goff missed practice Wednesday with an oblique injury. Tim Boyle, an undrafted free agent from 2018 who hasn't started an NFL game, and David Blough, a former Browns player who was traded after training camp in 2019, are the two backups. Boyle received first-team reps Wednesday for Detroit.

But no matter who starts or what the stats suggest of the Lions, the Browns aren't taking anything lightly or expecting an easy battle.