News & Notes: Browns short-handed at CB but have options vs. Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Woods declined to disclose his specific plan of action but said safeties Ronnie Harrison Jr. and M.J. Stewart have enough experience and versatility to handle the role if necessary.

Harrison missed last week's game with an ankle injury, but both Woods and coach Kevin Stefanski have expressed confidence in his status for Saturday. It became even more of a storyline Wednesday in the wake of every-down safety John Johnson III landing on reserve/COVID-19.

The Browns have gotten strong play out of their safeties in recent weeks, including a Week 12 effort in which all three of the team's main players at the position — Johnson, Harrison and Grant Delpit — picked up interceptions.

"We always talk about those guys being erasers. They have to erase the deep passes. They have to erase any runs that break," Woods said. "We missed a few times throughout the season, but as you said, the last three or four weeks, I think you have seen the guys' ability to make plays in space and in the run game. I think we have seen guys' ability to match up in coverage and also the range. We have had quite a number of interceptions with those guys. That is really why we brought them here. I think it is starting to show."

Renfrow has shown to be Raiders QB Derek Carr's go-to option ever since Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller was lost to a knee injury. Renfrow was the lone bright spot in Las Vegas' lopsided loss last week at Kansas City, as he recorded his third straight 100-yard game and caught his fifth touchdown of the season.

It's unclear if Waller, who was listed Tuesday as a non-participant for Las Vegas' walkthrough, will be available Saturday. Either way, the Browns know Renfrow is a player that requires a plan.