Experienced Browns treating COVID-19 roster subtractions as 'just another obstacle in the way'

"It is just another obstacle that is in the way," Stefanski said. "We have really good leadership on this team with our players, and I really believe that they are going to focus on the task at hand."

The Browns have yet to hold a full, traditional practice this week, and it's unclear when or if they will before Saturday's game against the Raiders. On Wednesday, the Browns broke into three different groups for walkthroughs.

Some of the Browns' contingency plans have already been enacted, including the same change of duties they deployed last year in the event Stefanski is unable to coach from the sidelines Saturday against the Raiders. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as the acting head coach and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will call the offensive plays.

Other contingency plans remain at the Browns' disposal as they go through the NFL's enhanced protocols, which require daily testing for all tiered personnel, full-time masking and other measures used to stymie the spread of COVID-19.