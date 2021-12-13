News & Notes: RB Kareem Hunt, CB Troy Hill unlikely to play vs. Raiders

Hunt was involved early and often before he suffered the injury late in the first quarter. He caught two passes for 13 yards, added two carries for 5 yards and was poised to do much more, as the Browns utilized both Hunt and Nick Chubb on the field at the same time on their first few possessions.

D'Ernest Johnson filled the void and finished with four carries for 22 yards and one catch for 7 yards. Cleveland rushed for 100 yards on 29 attempts.

Along with Hill, who played nearly every snap Sunday before his injury, the Browns are monitoring multiple injuries to key defensive backs.

CB Greg Newsome II suffered a concussion at the end of last Friday's practice and was unavailable Sunday. Greedy Williams filled his role and played every snap. When the Browns were without Hill earlier this season, Newsome played in the slot and Williams stuck on the outside.

Newsome, the first-round rookie, remains in the league's concussion protocols, Stefanski said.

"It was unfortunate," Stefanski said. "He was going up to catch a ball. The receiver was going up to catch it. I do not think they saw each other and came down hard. It is just very, very unfortunate. We just have to make sure that we follow the protocols."

The Browns will see how S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle) looks this week to see if he'll be available Saturday. Without Harrison, the Browns relied heavily on Grant Delpit, who started and didn't miss a snap.