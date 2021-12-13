News & Notes

News & Notes: RB Kareem Hunt, CB Troy Hill unlikely to play vs. Raiders

Cleveland’s on a short week with Las Vegas coming to town Saturday

Dec 13, 2021 at 02:51 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns likely will be without two key players who suffered injuries Sunday when they get back on the field Saturday against the Raiders.

RB Kareem Hunt (ankle) and CB Troy Hill (knee) exited Sunday's win over the Ravens and have been deemed unlikely to play Saturday in another big AFC game at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he considered both players week to week.

For Hunt, it's the second significant injury he'll face in the past two months. The Pro Bowl RB had just returned from a calf injury that sidelined him for five games.

"That is the nature of the beast," Stefanski said. "Obviously, you hate injuries, and the competitor that Kareem is, you hate that he is going through this, but he has to rehab and get back as soon as he can."

Hunt was involved early and often before he suffered the injury late in the first quarter. He caught two passes for 13 yards, added two carries for 5 yards and was poised to do much more, as the Browns utilized both Hunt and Nick Chubb on the field at the same time on their first few possessions.

D'Ernest Johnson filled the void and finished with four carries for 22 yards and one catch for 7 yards. Cleveland rushed for 100 yards on 29 attempts.

Along with Hill, who played nearly every snap Sunday before his injury, the Browns are monitoring multiple injuries to key defensive backs.

CB Greg Newsome II suffered a concussion at the end of last Friday's practice and was unavailable Sunday. Greedy Williams filled his role and played every snap. When the Browns were without Hill earlier this season, Newsome played in the slot and Williams stuck on the outside.

Newsome, the first-round rookie, remains in the league's concussion protocols, Stefanski said.

"It was unfortunate," Stefanski said. "He was going up to catch a ball. The receiver was going up to catch it. I do not think they saw each other and came down hard. It is just very, very unfortunate. We just have to make sure that we follow the protocols."

The Browns will see how S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle) looks this week to see if he'll be available Saturday. Without Harrison, the Browns relied heavily on Grant Delpit, who started and didn't miss a snap.

"We worked him out pregame and just did not feel like he could go so we will see how that progresses," Stefanski said.

Praise for the Rook

Stefanski said rookie T James Hudson III had "some nice moments" in his second career NFL start.

Hudson, a fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati, hadn't played an offensive line snap since his start Week 6 against the Cardinals. Blake Hance had previously filled in for All-Pro Jack Conklin, who was lost for the season with a knee injury Week 12.

The Browns didn't surrender any sacks Sunday for the first time all season, and Hudson played a key role in keeping QB Baker Mayfield upright.

"He plays really, really hard. He plays with enthusiasm. He is athletic and on the move a few times," Stefanski said. "Like anything, he is a rookie so he is going to have some plays that we certainly want to get back, explain the technique a little bit better and those types of things. A couple of plays like that, but by and large, he played really hard."

Hance played a key role Sunday as a blocking tight end. He logged 18 snaps and helped the Browns weather the storm of playing without two of their top three tight ends. 

"It is nice having Blake who can play tackle for you and can really play anywhere along the offensive line, and then he is so intelligent that he can kick out and play tight end for you, as well," Stefanski said. "If you need him in a pinch or you design things for him, he can handle that from a mental standpoint. We will see where we go moving forward."

Advertising