News & Notes: Landry, Beckham 'bring so much to the offense' when teamed together

Chad O'Shea could feel the boost among his receivers and the Browns offense last week when Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were on the field together for the first time this season.

O'Shea, the Browns wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator, went the first six games of the season coaching a group where at least one of those players was not available to play. Beckham didn't make his season debut until Week 3 as he recovered from offseason knee surgery, while Landry missed Weeks 3-6 with a knee injury suffered on the first drive in Week 2.

Both players were finally healthy enough to play together last week, where they were the top two targeted receivers. Even though they only combined for seven receptions and 60 yards, the Browns were still pleased to have both back for the same game.

"I know they feed off of each other energy-wise in a positive way, which is great," O'Shea said Friday. "They bring so much to the offense. They are such an important part of what we do offensively. When they're out there together, we're a better team."

The Browns are planning on having both players together again Sunday despite both briefly leaving the Week 7 contest with injuries. Landry hobbled off the field at one point in the second half after he caught a pass and was tackled, while Beckham exited the game in the second quarter after appearing to land hard on his shoulder during a tackle.

Both returned in the game and practiced this week with the expectation of playing Sunday, but the Browns still won't be at full strength at wide receiver. Donovan Peoples-Jones, who suffered a hamstring injury in pregame warmups last week, was ruled out for Sunday. Beckham is listed as questionable but practiced as a limited participant all three days this week.

Peoples-Jones, a second-year player, had become a crucial piece of the receivers room when Landry and Beckham were absent and caught two touchdowns in Week 6. Even though he's out, O'Shea believes the receivers will stay strong with Landry and Beckham likely available.

"Injuries are part of the game and they happen," O'Shea said. "I think the ability for the players to prepare in different positions and do different things during the game is very important. I think we will continue to ask our players to do that and to learn the entire game plan of knowing that there could be some adjustments and some moving parts."

That task was much tougher for O'Shea to manage without his top two wideouts. Now, after 10 days of rest and plenty of time to prepare for an important divisional matchup against the Steelers, O'Shea is confident both receivers are ready to help carry the offense.