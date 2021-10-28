What the Steelers are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Steelers, we're checking out what they're saying in Pittsburgh about the game.
It will be fun. Halloween. The fans are awesome. You can say what you want about the rivalry and this, that and the other, but the fans are awesome. They're passionate. It'll be exciting. It's a challenge. Anytime your fans have a nickname, or an area has a nickname, is pretty cool. They like to get on us, and it's part of the game. Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on playing in Cleveland on Halloween
They are very talented, all of the players there. It's a little bit more structured now ... They have been rockin' with the same staff now for a little bit longer. I think (Coach Kevin) Stefanski has become comfortable with Baker. That offensive line they're able to build. They have had a really good defense since I was there. I think everything's just finally coming to fruition for them. Steelers CB and former Browns player Joe Haden
It might be because of the bye week that we have more energy and more fun. Or, it's because we're playing the Browns. Either way, we're having more fun out there. Steelers WR Chase Claypool
They're big, they're physical, they can move off the ball when you're not ready for it. As a defensive lineman, that's going to be our biggest challenge this week is stopping the run. With guys like (tackle Jack) Conklin, (guard Joel) Bitonio, those guys have been in the league a long time and they play great ball. We're going to have to stop the run if we want to win the game. Steelers DE Chris Wormley
They whooped our (butt) at home and they sent us home, so if you can't get motivated for that, you shouldn't be playing football. If you can't wake up that morning and be pumped up for that game, you probably shouldn't be playing football. You better come with it. Steelers TE Eric Ebron on the first game against the Browns since they defeated Pittsburgh in the AFC Wild Card game last season
The atmosphere is something that has our attention. We realize we're going into an AFC North road game. We expect it to be hostile, Halloween and so forth. But I think as competitors that fires us up. Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on playing in Cleveland
I think their offensive line is very sound. Chubb is one of the best backs in the league. You put those two together, and it's a match made in heaven. We're going to have our work cut out for us, but I look forward to it. Steelers DT Cam Heyward on the Browns offense