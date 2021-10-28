News & Notes: Jarvis Landry says he'll be ready for Steelers

There was no keeping Jarvis Landry off the field for the Browns' Thursday Night Football showdown with the Broncos, and Landry said he'll be carrying that same mindset into Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Landry, who missed four games with a knee injury before returning for Week 7, suffered a new injury to the same knee late in the action of Cleveland's win over the Broncos. He limped to the sidelines after making a key catch for a first down and later returned for the final few snaps.

Landry missed Wednesday's practice but was back on the field Thursday as a limited participant. He admitted he was nervous about the new injury when it happened but quickly realized it wouldn't be anywhere near as severe as the previous one, which put him on injured reserve for the first time in his eight-year career.

"After the game and these past couple of days, I'm feeling a lot better," Landry said.

That's good news for the Browns offense, which got a noticeable lift — both from a tangible and spiritual sense — with the return of Landry, who had five catches for 37 yards in Cleveland's win over the Broncos. It certainly wasn't the most impressive stat line of Landry's career, but his impact was unquestioned. The Browns targeted him on the very first play, a 7-yard gain that gave the team an instant jolt of energy that carried through the rest of the night.

"That's something I wanted to intentionally bring," Landry said. "I think I touched the ball four times on the first couple of drives. That was something that was important for me and where I was physically and the energy level of the team and the stadium."

The energy will be similarly high Sunday when the Steelers are in town. It's another big opportunity for Landry, who has had some of his best games as a Brown against the team's biggest rival.

"We still have everything right here in front of us," Landry said. "Big division game this week that is important for us.