QB P.J. Walker prepared to make his first start as Browns QB against 49ers

Those starts during the 2022 season with the Panthers have helped prepare him for this moment. Walker has been with the Browns for a month after they signed him to the practice squad on Sept. 4, growing accustomed to the scheme and understanding what they do as an offense.

"For me, it was to come here and help the room as best as I can, try to bring some experience," Walker said. "So, for me, just try to do as best as I can to develop and learn. Learn the offense and get plugged in when I needed to, just try to figure things out from there. I wasn't expecting this situation to happen right now, but it's happening."

Walker also played one season in the XFL in 2020 with the Houston Roughnecks before the season was canceled. That experience helped him get live reps in a game and see different defenses to stay prepared for any opportunity in the NFL.

"I was able to find a love for football again, back and during that time, just going through a tough time in 2019 of not being able to go out there to perform and play, have an opportunity in 2020," Walker said. "The XFL definitely prepared me for these situations now, especially like the last couple of years that I've been in league."

As Walker spent the week taking reps with the first team, OC Alex Van Pelt said that Walker throws the ball well. He also believes that Walker has a run threat to his game, just like both Watson and rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson do, so he fills a similar skillset.

Van Pelt watched Walker in college as he came out of Temple and evaluated him before the 2017 NFL Draft when Van Pelt was with the Packers as the quarterbacks coach, and Walker visited Green Bay before the draft.