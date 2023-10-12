Browns worked to address turnover struggles during bye week 

WR Amari Cooper also sees the importance of taking care of the ball. He has been more concerned with the team executing and keeping things operational. He feels if the team can play their brand of football and protect the ball at all costs, they can play with any team.

"Turnovers is the biggest differentiating factor between winning and losing," Cooper said. "So, we just preach and drill and try to hone in on ball security, catching stuff, always protecting the football because it's all about the ball. This is what the game is about, the ball. So, the remedy for that is to protect the ball at all costs. The hopes and dreams of the organization, the Cleveland Browns organization, is in the guy who has the ball in his hand. So that's how serious we take."