QB Deshaun Watson does not practice on Wednesday

Stefanski also officially named P.J. Walker as the backup quarterback for Sunday. Walker took reps on Wednesday with Watson not outside at practice.

"Just felt like it was the right decision for the team," Stefanski said of naming Walker as QB2. "I think P.J.'s been here now for a month plus getting a better understanding of what we do. But just felt like it was the right decision for the team."

Walker – who spent time as the backup quarterback for the Panthers and was a part of their roster from 2020-22 – brings a level of NFL experience at quarterback. He's played in 15 games over his career, playing in six during the 2022 season where he threw 63-of-106 for 731 yards and three touchdowns. Walker took over as the starting quarterback when Baker Mayfield was injured in Week 5 in 2022.