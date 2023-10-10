LB Sione Takitaki knows what LB Fred Warner brings to the 49ers defense

After suffering a torn ACL in Week 13 of the 2022 season, and then signing a one-year contract extension with the Browns this offseason, Takitaki has played in the Browns first four games of the regular season. This season, he's also been their Sam linebacker for the Browns through the first four games. Through four games, he has eight solo tackles and one sack.

"What's been cool is to watch Sione figure out how to lock in," Tarver said recently. "It's amazing. And when a person in any field learns how they learn and can lock in, then they're ready for greatness. And Sione's process, that's been really cool to watch and help him along as good as I could."

Even though Takitaki will not line up against Warner on Sunday, he knows that the 49ers defense presents a tough challenge for the Browns offense in Week 6.

The 49ers have limited teams to a total of 321 rushing yards – which is third in the league – and two rushing touchdowns this season. They've given up 1,013 passing yards – which is 13th in the league – and five receiving touchdowns over five games. The 49ers on average allow 266.8 yards per game, and only 64.2 rushing yards per game.

Warner has continued to play an important role for the 49ers defense as part of a linebacker duo consisting of him and LB Dre Greenlaw. Warner has 29 solo tackles and 41 total tackles, as well as two sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and three passes defended. The other half of that pair in Greenlaw has 27 solo tackles and 37 total tackles, as well as a sack and two passes defended.