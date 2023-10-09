Jerome Ford is taking it "day by day" as the feature back, ready for Week 6 49ers matchup

GM Andrew Berry also sees Ford's ability to do multiple things out of the backfield as a massive asset for the team.

"We think what Jerome provides us – he provides us big play ability," Berry said during the bye week. "We've seen that over the first month of the season. His speed and strength are a real asset. And then also, he's a real contributor in the passing game. We saw that against Tennessee. We've seen that in the screen and check-down game. But we think Jerome's ability actually to split out and run routes, that's something that's pretty hard to find."

Without Chubb, the offense has had its up and downs in the run game. Ford has been utilized in certain situations as a scatback, using his speed and agility in the open field.

After witnessing Ford's best and worst performances this season, the Browns still have a high level of confidence in Ford and say he is their feature back. However, it will need to be shown on the field more, as they look forward to playing the 49ers in Week 6.

Although it is unrealistic to expect one player to replace Chubb's contribution fully, the Browns can benefit from utilizing Ford's explosive and versatile playing style to maintain offensive consistency.