What the 49ers are saying about the Browns

The Browns come out of the bye week with a tough opponent in the undefeated 49ers in Week 6 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday. Before the Week 6 face-off, the 49ers had high remarks to say for the Browns.
Let's see what they said about this week's matchup.
It's going to be a great challenge for us. We got to see those guys (Browns) this morning on film. They have a great defensive unit. They have pass rushers that are great at getting to the quarterback. They are fast and the DB's are active. Excited to go against those guys. WR Brandon Aiyuk on playing against the Browns defense
When you have the D-Line they have, the downhill linebackers, you better have some good corners and they have very good ones. They play a lot of man-to-man coverage. They'll mix in some zone. But, when you play that much man-to-man and you're also the number one pass defense in the league, you’ve got to have some good corners. HC Kyle Shanahan giving high praises to the Browns defense
Yeah, really good challenge for us. Up front, they do a great job with, I feel like, just getting after the offensive line and pushing them back and getting up on the quarterback’s toes. They do a great job of that. QB Brock Purdy on going against the Browns
They are still capable of having a very functional offense. Even without (Nick) Chubb, they have a phenomenal run game with Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt, who can really tote the ball. Their offensive line does a great job at creating holes and coming off the ball. I always respected Amari Cooper and you have to worry about Elijah Moore. Good football that we are going to face. DC Steve Wilks on the Browns offense