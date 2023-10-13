What They're Saying

What the 49ers are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts San Francisco in Week 6 matchup at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Oct 13, 2023 at 11:25 AM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

20191007-MS-156
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers on October 7, 2019 at Levi’s Stadium. The Browns lost 3-31.

The Browns come out of the bye week with a tough opponent in the undefeated 49ers in Week 6 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday. Before the Week 6 face-off, the 49ers had high remarks to say for the Browns.

Let's see what they said about this week's matchup.

It's going to be a great challenge for us. We got to see those guys (Browns) this morning on film. They have a great defensive unit. They have pass rushers that are great at getting to the quarterback. They are fast and the DB's are active. Excited to go against those guys. WR Brandon Aiyuk on playing against the Browns defense

49ers locker room interviews

When you have the D-Line they have, the downhill linebackers, you better have some good corners and they have very good ones. They play a lot of man-to-man coverage. They'll mix in some zone. But, when you play that much man-to-man and you're also the number one pass defense in the league, you’ve got to have some good corners. HC Kyle Shanahan giving high praises to the Browns defense

Kyle Shanahan: 'Our Guys are Ready for Cleveland'

Yeah, really good challenge for us. Up front, they do a great job with, I feel like, just getting after the offensive line and pushing them back and getting up on the quarterback’s toes. They do a great job of that. QB Brock Purdy on going against the Browns

Brock Purdy On The Browns 'Great Challenge Ahead of Us'

They are still capable of having a very functional offense. Even without (Nick) Chubb, they have a phenomenal run game with Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt, who can really tote the ball. Their offensive line does a great job at creating holes and coming off the ball. I always respected Amari Cooper and you have to worry about Elijah Moore. Good football that we are going to face. DC Steve Wilks on the Browns offense

Wilks Highlight Standout Players Heading into Week 6

Related Content

news

What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Baltimore in Week 4 matchup at Cleveland Browns Stadium
news

What the Titans are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Tennessee in Week 3 matchup at Cleveland Browns Stadium
news

What the Steelers are saying about the Browns in Week 2

Pittsburgh lost its first game 30-7 to San Francisco, heads into Monday Night Football for Week 2
news

What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Cincinnati in Week 1 matchup to open the regular season
news

What the Steelers are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Pittsburgh for Week 18
news

What the Commanders are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Washington for Week 17
news

What the Saints are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts New Orleans for Week 16
news

What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Baltimore for Week 15
news

What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Cincinnati for Week 14
news

What the Texans are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Houston for Week 13
news

What the Buccaneers are saying about the Browns

Cleveland hosts Tampa Bay for Week 12
Advertising