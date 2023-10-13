What the Browns offense can do well against the 49ers defense

The 49ers also acquired pass rusher Randy Gregory from the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6. Gregory has accumulated nine tackles, two tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits, a sack and a pass deflection through four games with the Broncos this season.

The Browns offense has a challenge in front of them against the 49ers defense, but there are ways for them to make their day successful.

This season, the 49ers' defense weak spot has been defending the run. The 49ers are 18th in the NFL for EPA allowed per rush, with the most damage in the first half against both the Rams and Cardinals. The Browns run game has an opportunity to be successful on Sunday.

The Browns have wanted to build out the presence of their run game, using RB Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt to move the ball downfield. Ford has showcased his versatility as a running back. He rushed for an impressive 106 yards against the Steelers and caught a pass for a touchdown in the game against the Titans in Week 3. The Browns have a chance to use their backs to exploit the 49ers run defense.

The offense could see some challenge in the passing game, however. The 49ers are 15th in the league in QB pressure percent per drop back, according to Pro Football Reference, at 25.4 percent. The 49ers are also averaging 5.7 yards gained per pass attempt this season.

The Browns also need to limit their turnovers. During the past week of practice as well as during the bye week, the focus during practice was to emphasize the importance of preserving the football possession. The team was encouraged to avoid committing turnovers and always protect the ball.

"That's the number one objective of this game is to come out with zero giveaways," Van Pelt said. "It's been talked about already this week. It'll be talked about all the way up until game time."