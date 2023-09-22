RB Jerome Ford steps into new role as feature back for the Browns

In his first two seasons with the Browns, Ford has been a part of special teams as the Browns main kick returner. Now, his role is changing.

Week 2 against the Steelers was the first glimpse. Following the season-ending injury to RB Nick Chubb in Week 2, Ford stepped in and rushed for 106 yards on 16 carries, as well as 25 receiving yards and a touchdown on three receptions.

The Browns run game will look different without Chubb. They can use a combination of guys in the backfield like Ford, Pierre Strong Jr., Elijah Moore and their newest signing of Kareem Hunt. Head coach Kevin Stefanski named Ford as their new starting running back.

With the addition of Hunt to the running back room, as well as Ford's growth, QB Deshaun Watson is optimistic in their overall run game.

"I think Jerome is very confident," Watson said. "I think he's very smart. He's picked up the system and the protection wise, especially on third down very well, and he knows exactly what we want for that runner mat position. And then bringing back Kareem is going to be helpful. He was there last year with him. But Jerome has been a guy that he's been watching Nick from, not from a distance, but right behind him. I mean everything Nick do, he tries to simulate and do it in his own way and I think that's been very, very helpful for him. And he's going to be a big part for this offense."

Stefanski noted how Ford is a diligent worker. He reflected on how well Ford handled the spring voluntary offseason programs both mentally and physically. Stefanski watched in that timeframe how Ford jumped into his role of being a protector and understanding the different elements that go into protection. Ford also catches the ball well.

And Stefanski knows how much Ford has waited patiently for this opportunity.