Injury report: CB Greg Newsome II is out against the Titans

The Browns have listed CB Greg Newsome II as out for Sunday's matchup against the Titans on Sept. 24.
Newsome is dealing with an elbow injury. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday of this week. Newsome suffered the elbow injury on Monday night against the Steelers in Week 2, and HC Kevin Stefanski said earlier in the week that Newsome is day-to-day with the injury.
Even with Newsome's absence, Stefanski has a high level of confidence, though, in their cornerbacks like Martin Emerson Jr. and Mike Ford.
"Greg plays a big role for us inside and outside," Stefanski said. "So we've worked through that all week, so I feel comfortable."
Stefanski does not believe that Newsome's injury is long term. They will re-evaluate and see how he does heading into Week 4 against the Ravens.
Check out photos of the team working to prepare for the Tennessee Titans
Hudson is questionable with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday. If Hudson is not available to play in Sunday's game, Stefanski said he would expect one of their practice squad players in T Ty Nsekhe or T Alex Leatherwood to get called up.