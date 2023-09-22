Injury report: CB Greg Newsome II is out against the Titans

Newsome is dealing with an elbow injury. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday of this week. Newsome suffered the elbow injury on Monday night against the Steelers in Week 2, and HC Kevin Stefanski said earlier in the week that Newsome is day-to-day with the injury.

Even with Newsome's absence, Stefanski has a high level of confidence, though, in their cornerbacks like Martin Emerson Jr. and Mike Ford.

"Greg plays a big role for us inside and outside," Stefanski said. "So we've worked through that all week, so I feel comfortable."