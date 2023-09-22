Injury Report

Presented by

Injury report: CB Greg Newsome II is out against the Titans

T James Hudson is also listed as questionable for Week 3

Sep 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Injury Report Week 3

The Browns have listed CB Greg Newsome II as out for Sunday's matchup against the Titans on Sept. 24.

Newsome is dealing with an elbow injury. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday of this week. Newsome suffered the elbow injury on Monday night against the Steelers in Week 2, and HC Kevin Stefanski said earlier in the week that Newsome is day-to-day with the injury.

Even with Newsome's absence, Stefanski has a high level of confidence, though, in their cornerbacks like Martin Emerson Jr. and Mike Ford.

"Greg plays a big role for us inside and outside," Stefanski said. "So we've worked through that all week, so I feel comfortable."

Stefanski does not believe that Newsome's injury is long term. They will re-evaluate and see how he does heading into Week 4 against the Ravens.

Photos: Titans Week Practice

Check out photos of the team working to prepare for the Tennessee Titans

20230921-CK-01
1 / 70
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
2 / 70

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
3 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
4 / 70

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
5 / 70

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
6 / 70

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
7 / 70

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
8 / 70

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) and Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
9 / 70

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) and Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
10 / 70

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
11 / 70

Safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
12 / 70

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
13 / 70

Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
14 / 70

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
15 / 70

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
16 / 70

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
17 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
18 / 70

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
19 / 70

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
20 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
21 / 70

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
22 / 70

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
23 / 70

Defensive end Isaiah Thomas (58) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
24 / 70

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
25 / 70

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
26 / 70

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.
27 / 70

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 21, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
28 / 70

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
29 / 70

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
30 / 70

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
31 / 70

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
32 / 70

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
33 / 70

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
34 / 70

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
35 / 70

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (79) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
36 / 70

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
37 / 70

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
38 / 70

Linebacker Matthew Adams (40) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
39 / 70

Safety Juan Thornhill (1) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
40 / 70

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (72) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
41 / 70

Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (72) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
42 / 70

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
43 / 70

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
44 / 70

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
45 / 70

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (97) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
46 / 70

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (93) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
47 / 70

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
48 / 70

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
49 / 70

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
50 / 70

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
51 / 70

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
52 / 70

Cornerback A.J. Green III (38) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
53 / 70

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
54 / 70

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
55 / 70

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
56 / 70

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
57 / 70

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
58 / 70

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) and Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
59 / 70

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) and Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
60 / 70

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
61 / 70

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
62 / 70

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
63 / 70

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
64 / 70

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
65 / 70

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
66 / 70

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) and Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
67 / 70

Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
68 / 70

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
69 / 70

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.
70 / 70

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on September 22, 2023.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Hudson is questionable with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday. If Hudson is not available to play in Sunday's game, Stefanski said he would expect one of their practice squad players in T Ty Nsekhe or T Alex Leatherwood to get called up.

Related Content

news

Injury report: WR Amari Cooper listed as questionable for Monday Night Football

S Juan Thornhill and DT Siaki Ika also listed as questionable for Week 2
news

Injury report: Denzel Ward clears concussion protocol ahead of Week 1 against the Bengals

Juan Thornhill ruled questionable for Week 1
news

Injury Report: The latest news ahead of the Browns' final preseason game

A handful of Browns players will be sidelined Saturday
news

Injury Report: Jerome Ford 'week-to-week' with hamstring injury

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is "hopeful" Ford will be able to play Week 1
news

Injury Report: The latest injury news ahead of the Hall of Fame Game

Here's the practice report from the Browns' final practice Tuesday before the Hall of Fame Game
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 players, list Denzel Ward as questionable vs. Steelers

James Hudson III will start at right tackle
news

Injury Report: Jadeveon Clowney ruled questionable vs. Commanders

Clowney was the lone player on the Browns' injury report for Week 17
news

Injury Report: Browns rule 1 player out, 1 player questionable vs. Saints

C Ethan Pocic will also be activated from injured reserve for the game
news

Injury Report: Browns rule WR David Bell questionable vs. Ravens

Bell was the lone player listed on the injury report for Saturday's game
news

Injury Report: Browns list WR Amari Cooper as questionable vs. Bengals

Cooper is the Browns' only player with an injury designation for Week 14
news

Injury Report: David Njoku ruled out vs. Texans

CB Greg Newsome II (concussion) is also set to play for the first time since Week 10
Advertising