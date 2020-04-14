Road To The Draft: Breaking down a loaded class of offensive tackles

The days are winding down until the 2020 NFL Draft. As we get oh so near to our final destination, we'll be breaking down a position group that matters for the Browns when they're on the clock with one of their seven picks.

We're kicking things off with a look at one of the biggest positions of need, offensive tackle.

Why the position matters for the Browns: The Browns struggled to protect Baker Mayfield throughout the 2019 season and were particularly vulnerable at both tackle positions. The addition of All-Pro RT Jack Conklin should very much help on the right side, but there's still a big hole on the left. Last year's starter, Greg Robinson, is no longer with the team, and the remaining tackles on the roster have accumulated most of their experience on the right side. Both executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski have made a point to say protecting Mayfield is paramount toward the team's success in 2020 and beyond. Adding multiple options to his blind side will go a long way toward shoring it up.