Stephen Carlson speaks with Wade Park School scholars in support of NFL's Tackle Reading Across America Day and Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day

He shared some of his advice with third and fourth grade students from Wade Park School in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, on Tuesday, which was Tackle Reading Across America Day, and read "Every Good Thing," a children's book about courage, perseverance and self-respect, by Derrick Barnes. Carlson's reading and conversation was a part of the Cleveland Browns Foundation's "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day!", which is a statewide network to keep kids in school and engaged, every day, so they can succeed—in partnership with the Ohio Department of Education and Proving Ground housed at Harvard University. In the 2020-21 school year, the "Stay in the Game!" Network partners with 16 school districts, benefitting more than 110,000 students in Ohio.