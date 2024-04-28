Takeaways from Andrew Berry on the 2024 NFL Draft

Consideration of special teams involvement with late-round picks

For young players and late-round draft picks, one way for them to earn playing time or a roster spot can be through special teams. With the changes to the new kickoff rule to be implemented this upcoming season, the ability to contribute on special teams played a role in discussions.

"That was actually a big part of the discussions with a number of the prospects that we talked about and debated," Berry said. "And some went off the board at different points, but it was a big part of the discussions with as we thought kind of through the whole big picture profile of an individual player. So definitely part of it."

It was especially a discussion with their sixth-round pick in Watson and the potential need for size in coverage. At 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, Berry said Watson's style of play did factor into that decision – especially in terms of a role on special teams.