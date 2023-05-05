Why Browns believe Siaki Ika can become D-Line 'Ferrari'

To expand on that answer, Ika will have a chance to do more than just be an interior cog. He'll still be great at doing that with his 335-pound frame, one that could be slimmed down a bit for his rookie season, but he'll also be asked to do something he was great at as a junior at Baylor.

Attack the quarterback.

That's a skill Schwartz is hoping to unlock with all of his defensive linemen this year. The Browns know they'll have plenty of sacks coming from Myles Garrett, but they need more from the rest of their new-look defensive line, too, and the Browns believe Ika can be one of the contributors.

"I like getting after the quarterback," he said. "I'm not the first person people would look at to get after the quarterback, but it's something I think I can do. It's something I think I can do here with the coaching and development."

Ika found success in that area in 2021 when he totaled a career-high 4.5 sacks. That number dropped to zero as a senior, but it didn't mean he lost the traits to barrel through blockers and reach the QB. He still recorded five QB hurries that season.

The Browns' belief in Ika's pass rush abilities come from the way he managed to remain agile despite his heavy size. Ika ran a 5.39 40-yard dash at the combine — a respectable time for a player weighing over 320 pounds — and the Browns were wowed at the ways they saw him maneuver around blockers when they watched his tape.