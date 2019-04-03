Winding football road leads best friends Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry back together in Cleveland

"If I wanted to be anywhere else [other than with the New York Giants], it would be playing alongside of my brother," Beckham said of Landry during Monday's press conference. "Like I said, since the day we met, we talked about, 'Hey, I am going to the same school as you. Where we going?' He had different offers. I did not have all of the same offers that he had, but it was like, 'Where are you going? I am going there.' I tell him all of the time, he made me who I am today. He has taken me to the level of this greatness, this legendary stuff that we talked about. It is because of him. There is no better place for me to be but here."

Looking back at how they arrived at LSU, and how they spoke Monday of spending their minimal free time together in college working on improving as receivers, Beckham's response makes sense. After all, it was Landry who was the higher-rated prospect. When put together, they only became better.

But for Landry, it's more than just football.

"I know for me, it is something that not only as a player but as a person that he is somebody that my life needs," Landry said of Beckham. "It is more than an honor to take the field with him again."

The energy in the building Monday was palpable. It felt like a momentous occasion. And even then, Beckham felt as if everyone was downplaying its importance.

He's back with his best friend. The sky is the limit.