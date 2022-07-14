10 for '22: What position will have the best competition at camp?

Editor's Note: Over the next two weeks leading to training camp, Nathan Zegura, Jason Gibbs and Anthony Poisal will be giving their thoughts and predictions on some of the biggest questions surrounding the Browns as they prepare for training camp.

Training camp is just 14 short days away. Within a couple weeks, players will be back in Cleveland for the start of 17 practices — 11 of which will be open to the public — to gear up for another season full of high expectations.

As the countdown continues, we're looking at 10 questions the Browns face in 2022, starting with a simple question about what position will offer the best competition in training camp.

Nathan Zegura: It is true that there are a few starting jobs and sub-package roles up for grabs heading into the 2022 Cleveland Browns Training Camp on this very talented and established roster. However, there is only one position group on the team where every single starting job and situational role is up for grabs and that is in the defensive tackle room. Neither starter from 2021 returns in the defensive tackle room and so opportunity abounds for this talented, but relatively inexperienced group. Your early camp favorites to start are newly acquired Taven Bryan, a former first round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who was snapped up early in free agency as the Browns identified him as someone who was miscast in Jacksonville, but is perfect for our attacking four man front. Also considered a favorite is Jordan Elliott, the team's third round pick in 2020 who has had an incredible offseason and will be counted on to take a massive leap this year. Elliott set career highs in snaps played, sacks, tackles and pressures last year, but must become a consistent force up front. Behind those two you have a pair of fourth round picks in Tommy Togiai and this year's draft selection Perrion Winfrey. Togiai appeared in only six games as a rookie, but is in a heated battle for a bigger role this year. Winfrey has all of the character and talent you could ask for and could turn out to be a real steal in this draft. The MVP of the Senior Bowl is a perfect three technique in this defense and could push to start or play significant snaps immediately. Finally, there's the veteran wildcard Sheldon Day, who has played in 67 games in his NFL career, more than any other DT on the roster. Last year he was the Browns highest graded interior lineman per Pro Football Focus and always makes plays when given the chance. Who starts, who earns snaps and who makes the team is all up for grabs in the DT room and I am excited to see the only question mark on the defense sort itself out this camp.

Jason Gibbs: The position battle I'm watching is at Defensive Tackle. It's a crowded room with a lot of potential and it's a very important room on what is a very talented defense. Can Jordan Elliott take the next step in year three and lead that room? Taven Bryan gets a new chance with a new team. What leap will Tommy Togiai make from year one to year two? Where does Sheldon Day fall into all of this and maybe the biggest question: What kind of impact can rookie Perrion Winfrey have? Oh and one other item to watch … could one of the edge rushers on this team move inside similar to what Takk McKinley did last season? A lot of questions and not a lot of answers as we get ready for training camp.