11 questions for Myles Garrett, who is looking to build off his career-best performance

CB.com: You faced a rookie QB and a banged-up offensive line last week, and Minnesota has a veteran QB and some electric playmakers. What did the defense do last week that is sustainable and can carry over to this week?

Garrett: We did a good job of making them throw short, making them check down and not getting extra yardage — no YAC plays — as well as just being technically sound. There weren't a lot of busts on our end. We were where we needed to be and we got there aggressively and fast. When it happens like that, that needs to carry over.

CB.com: There were a lot of changes on the defensive line from last season. What have you thought about all of the new additions?

Garrett: We're hired hitters and we've got to go out and get the job done. No matter who it is — me, Takk (Takkarist McKinley), JD (Jadeveon Clowney) — if someone goes down, someone has to come in and make big plays. That's what we need to do.

CB.com: There's a lot of talk on the outside about Kevin Stefanski playing in his first game in Minnesota since he came here to be head coach. Has he indicated to the team this game is any different than the others?

Garrett: Not at all. Not at all. He's going in there just like we are. We've got a job to do and we're hired to get this one job done. We've got to go do it.

CB.com: What do you like most about the business-like approach Stefanski has gotten the team to adopt?