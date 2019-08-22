15 questions with Larry Ogunjobi, who thinks the Browns defensive line is ready to be great

CB.com: What has it been like playing on a talented defensive line? Has it lived up to the expectations so far?

Ogunjobi: Yeah. It's just a lot of fun playing off these guys and being able to get after the quarterback. We're just having fun playing football and doing what we do. I'm excited.

CB.com: How does Sheldon's game complement what you do, and what does he do that might be a little different than you?

Ogunjobi: We just learn how to play off each other. Sheldon's a guy who is going to break down offenses really well. He's really smart, and he doesn't try to over-complicate the game of football. When you got a guy like that, it allows you to think of things that you'd overlook otherwise because you're trying to nit-pick at things. Really, it just simplifies things for you that way you can play fast.

CB.com: How much have you changed with Steve Wilks as the new defensive coordinator?

Ogunjobi: It's cool. He's honest. You got to go out there and make plays. I feel like the handcuffs are off now, but being able to go out there and play the game we got to play and play it fast. I feel like guys are really just embracing the process of the grind, and defensively just going out there and playing a good game.

CB.com: What has it been like to witness the talent injection that has taken place on the defense since you joined the Browns?

Ogunjobi: It's dope. Now, we really got a chance. Last year, I knew we had a chance, but this year, we have the pieces. Now we just got to go out there and put it together.

CB.com: Have you liked the all the attention the offense has received and the defensive line coming under the radar?

Ogunjobi: It's cool. It don't matter to me. Sunday is when you make your noise.

CB.com: What kind of confidence boost did you guys get in Indianapolis last week?

Ogunjobi: I feel like there's still things we got to clean up, but we went out there and played really good. There's always things we can clean up, so we just keep building. We can't get too high, and we can't get too low. Just really stay focused on what's in front of you because it's really about going 1-0 every week. When you put it like that, the rest will take care of itself.

CB.com: There's a lot of stuff online with you and Myles Garrett about the conditioning you did over the offseason. What were you looking to accomplish?