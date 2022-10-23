3 Big Takeaways: Penalties cost Browns in pivotal moments vs. Ravens

1. Penalties cost Browns most in pivotal moments

The Browns were on the wrong side of two critical penalty calls in the fourth quarter — although they also had penalties that hurt them in other key moments of the game, too.

Cleveland committed six penalties for 45 yards in the game, and the biggest of the bunch was called against G Michael Dunn as rookie K Cade York attempted a 55-yard field goal to tie the game with two minutes left. The penalty moved the kick back to a 60-yard attempt, and York's attempt was blocked at the line of scrimmage.

Replay didn't appear to show Dunn move. Stefanski said he didn't receive an explanation from referees about the call on the field but will seek one from the league.

"I didn't get a good (explanation)," he said. "I'll make sure I get an answer, but I didn't get a good one. I didn't want the 2-minute warning to expire over that play … I'll get an explanation."

Before the kick attempt, WR Amari Cooper had a 34-yard touchdown called back due to an offensive passing interference call. Cooper exchanged contact with Ravens CB Marcus Peters on the play, and Stefanski said he would also seek an explanation from the league on the call.

"With all those, I'll get an explanation later, but it's frustrating," he said. "These guys are playing like crazy. They're putting in the work, trying to get it done. It's unfortunate, and I'll get my answer tomorrow, but it's frustrating."

Other costly penalties included a defensive pass-interference call on S Grant Delpit against TE Mark Andrews on a third-and-7 play from the Browns' 22-yard line in the third quarter. The penalty gave the Ravens another four downs, which they used to gain another first down and score a touchdown that extended their lead to 20-10.

LT Jedrick Wills Jr. was also flagged for a false start and offensive holding penalties in the first half that created long-distance situations.

"We've got to play clean football," Stefanski said.

Brissett said the penalties in the final minute, regardless of whether they were the correct calls, didn't decide the game for the Browns.