By the Numbers: Sacks, 3rd downs slow down Browns offense

Cleveland fell to Baltimore, 23-20, in Sunday's AFC North matchup

Oct 23, 2022 at 04:27 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 23-20 loss to the Ravens.

5 — Incompletions for QB Jacoby Brissett, who went 22-of-27 for 258 yards in the loss.

5 — Sacks allowed by the Browns, a season-high.

2 — Third downs converted by the Browns offense, which failed on the other nine.

7 — Third downs converted by the Ravens offense, which went 7-of-15 on the day.

9 — Completions for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who threw for 120 yards and rushed for 59.

46 — Yards allowed on a second-quarter punt return by Devin Duvernay. The play set up a short Ravens field goal.

4 — That's where Nick Chubb ranks on the Browns' all-time rushing list after passing Greg Pruitt on Sunday. He finished Sunday's game with 91 yards on 16 carries and now has 5,556 yards for his career.

55 — Yards on a first-quarter catch by Amari Cooper, the Browns' longest offensive play of the season.

25:56 — Time of possession for the Browns, who were on defense for close to 36 minutes Sunday.

5 — Sacks on the season for Myles Garrett, who has three in the last two games.

Check out photos of the Browns against the Ravens in Week 7

Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Wide Receiver Amari Cooper (2) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
The defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (84) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Center Ethan Pocic (55) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Special team during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Linebacker Dakota Allen (56) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Fans during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on October 23, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium.
