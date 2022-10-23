By the Numbers: Sacks, 3rd downs slow down Browns offense

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 23-20 loss to the Ravens.
5 — Incompletions for QB Jacoby Brissett, who went 22-of-27 for 258 yards in the loss.
5 — Sacks allowed by the Browns, a season-high.
2 — Third downs converted by the Browns offense, which failed on the other nine.
7 — Third downs converted by the Ravens offense, which went 7-of-15 on the day.
9 — Completions for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who threw for 120 yards and rushed for 59.
46 — Yards allowed on a second-quarter punt return by Devin Duvernay. The play set up a short Ravens field goal.
4 — That's where Nick Chubb ranks on the Browns' all-time rushing list after passing Greg Pruitt on Sunday. He finished Sunday's game with 91 yards on 16 carries and now has 5,556 yards for his career.
55 — Yards on a first-quarter catch by Amari Cooper, the Browns' longest offensive play of the season.
25:56 — Time of possession for the Browns, who were on defense for close to 36 minutes Sunday.
5 — Sacks on the season for Myles Garrett, who has three in the last two games.
Check out photos of the Browns against the Ravens in Week 7