7 things we learned from Kevin Stefanski at the NFL's Owners Meetings

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Kevin Stefanski is entering his third year as a head coach, but he hasn't yet had a chance to participate in the NFL's Annual Meetings, held this year at The Breakers hotel in Florida.

The pandemic stopped the NFL the last two seasons from holding the meetings, which provide coaches, GMs, owners and other NFL executives a chance to discuss the current state of the league, propose rule changes and brainstorm other possible amendments.

It's also a chance for them to meet with the media. Stefanski completed his interview Monday, and he had plenty to discuss after the Browns' busy start to the new league year.

We're diving into seven points of interest from Stefanski's 30-minute interview to kick off the week.

1. Browns plan to mold offense around Watson

Stefanski is anticipating a few tweaks to his playbook to fit the versatile skillset of newly-acquired QB Deshaun Watson, but it doesn't appear as though any large scheme changes are coming to the Browns' offense.

Watson, who was acquired for six draft picks on March 18 in a trade with the Texans, has been to three Pro Bowls since he entered the league in 2017 because of his strong, accurate arm and ability to evade pressure in the pocket. Those skills still fare well with the playbook Stefanski has installed since he became head coach in 2020, which revolves around play-action passes to set up deep-ball opportunities mixed with a heavy dose of the run game to fatigue defenses.

"There are some things that Deshaun has done in his career that we have done the last couple years," Stefanski said, "and there's a few other things that maybe we haven't featured that we want to do more of now that Deshaun is our quarterback and really match what we're doing to his skill set."

While there might not be any big changes, the 2022 playbook still remains far from finalized, and the addition of WR Amari Cooper and other possible additions to the offense could lead to more tweaking.

"You better evolve," Stefanski said. "If you have different running backs, different wide receivers, but certainly when you're talking about the quarterback position, you better do what that player does best. And that's what we want to do."

2. Stefanski expects Watson to participate in voluntary workouts

The first chance Stefanski will have to get to work with Watson will be April 19, when Browns players will be back in Cleveland for their first round of voluntary offseason workouts.

Stefanski said he expects Watson to be a part of the group.

"He will be here and it's a voluntary program as we all know," he said. "I think there's great value in being around your teammates and around your coaches in Berea, and Deshaun will be a part of that."

3. Browns valued Brissett's experience the most

The Browns will also have a new QB to back up Watson, too. Six-year veteran Jacoby Brissett officially signed with Cleveland last week and has primarily served as a steady backup throughout his career with previous stops in New England, Indianapolis and Miami.

Brissett has compiled 37 starts and a 14-23 record in 60 games with 7,742 career passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He went 2-3 with the Dolphins last season and completed a career-high 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,283 yards, five touchdowns and four INTs.