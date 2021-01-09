8 questions for Jarvis Landry, who knew from the start Browns were a playoff team

CB.com: It's been another unprecedented week with a lot of adjustments. What's it been like while you're trying to prepare for such a big game.

Landry: It's tough when you are in a situation and have an opportunity to play in a playoff game. It looks like we're going to miss two days of practice, in a sense. We've been trying to make the most out of these walk-throughs and all of our meetings and trying to go over each and every detail we can possible go over with any look we think is going to be presented to us. It is what it is. Coach Kevin (Stefanski) always talks about hitting the curveball and of course we get another one thrown at us.

CB.com: You've dealt with news about players going on the COVID-19 list all season, but does it hit a little different when it's the head coach?

Landry: Yeah, of course. Coach Stefanski has been a real stickler about all of the protocols, making sure even at practice we're distanced and have our facemasks on and all of the precautions are being taken. Even if someone was a close contact and you never had a positive, he was doing it early in the season. He did all of the things you can ask to make sure we can play football and to be able to keep our organization safe and for something like this to not happen, it's very unfortunate.

CB.com: How good have you gotten at preparing yourself virtually?

Landry: It's just habit now. We've been kind of doing this since the offseason started. You wake up, take your COVID test in the morning and then get back home and on the Zoom call until we have to come into the building. It's just been a natural thing now. We've adapted to it. Our video crew, everybody has been on board to make sure we have what we need to be able to move forward and get the details and things done we need to be able to go out and play football.

CB.com: Overall, how exciting is this opportunity, especially for you?

Landry: It's very exciting. I know my facial expressions don't show it too much but it's an opportunity that a lot of people never really actually get — to feel what football feels like in January. We have an opportunity just to go out and win one game. That's all we have at this point, one game left. That's how we've got to look at it and go from there. Don't look ahead, don't look behind. Just look at this one game like we've been doing all season.

CB.com: Was there a moment this season where you realized this team was capable of making the playoffs?