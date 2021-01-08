Browns Mailbag: What's the state of the secondary entering the playoffs?

Playoffs?

Playoffs!

Yes, in all of our time doing the Browns Mailbag, this will be our first PLAYOFF EDITION. Let's not make it the last.

On with the questions!

How healthy can we expect our secondary to be this week? It would obviously be an enormous boost to have the likes of Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams back to help cover Pittsburgh's talented group of pass catchers. — Nick D., Wayne, West Virginia

First things first. Williams won't be back. He hasn't practiced since early October, when he was placed on injured reserve.

Now, let's continue with the cornerbacks.

As for Ward and Kevin Johnson, they've yet to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. That could change in the next 48 hours, but as of Friday afternoon — as the Browns embark on their first practice of the week — the team will prepare as if they won't be on the field Sunday night. Obviously, if one or both are able to return, it'd be a big boost to the group. Last week's performance shows the Browns can hold their own without them, and they may have to do it again.

"I do not know what the outcome of that is going to be," defensive coordinator Joe Woods said regarding the uncertain status of Ward and Johnson. "But we do have guys who have some experience and got some experience last week playing so I feel like we will be good either way."

Another name to watch in the Browns secondary is veteran Terrance Mitchell, who has played almost every snap this season. He was listed as questionable Sunday for non-injury related reasons.

That said, the Browns had players like Robert Jackson and M.J. Stewart step up last week, and they'll likely be called upon to do the same Sunday. Stewart intercepted his second pass of the season, making arguably the biggest play of last week's game, while Jackson played every snap after seeing the field for just a handful in the previous 15 games. Woods was impressed with both, all things considered, and expects Jackson especially to learn from the opportunity.

"That was really his first exposure. Throwing him out there under those circumstances was really a tall task," Woods said. "I feel like he made some plays. We all have seen the plays that he did not make, but when you go back and you watch it, it is always what I try to tell the players is 'This evaluates your technique. Could it have been better?' When you look at it, he definitely could have been better technique-wise on a couple of those plays, and he was a half-step away from making those. Hopefully, he can make that jump this week because I think they are definitely going to target him."

Now, the safeties.

On Thursday, the Browns activated veteran Andrew Sendejo but lost Ronnie Harrison Jr. to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Backup Jovante Moffatt was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and won't be available Sunday.

That means the Browns will go back to the safety unit it had while Harrison was on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. It's the same starters Cleveland had at the beginning of the season, too, and Joseph has played well while filling in for Harrison. Sheldrick Redwine, who started last week's game in Sendejo's place, also will be available.

"Who knows who it is going to be," Woods said, "but we do need to step up and find a way to get takeaways to give us a chance to win."