Browns activate 3 players, make other roster moves

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:
Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:
*The NFL determined S Jovante Moffatt was not a close contact so he remains on the active roster
Activated from Practice Squad/COVID-19:
Elevated from practice squad:
WR Ja'Marcus Bradley (standard elevation)
CB A.J. Green (COVID-19 replacement)
T Alex Taylor (standard elevation)
Released from practice squad:
DT Joey Ivie
Bradley, 6-1, 198 pounds, is an undrafted rookie out of Louisiana-Lafayette. He has been a member of the team's practice squad since Week 1 and has appeared in three games with one start this season. He has recorded five receptions for 60 yards. A native of Ackerman, Miss., Bradley will wear No. 84.
Green is a 6-2, 198 pound rookie out of Oklahoma State. He was signed as an undrafted free agent and has spent the season on the Browns' practice squad. He appeared as a reserve in two games this season. A native of DeSoto, Texas, Green will wear No. 38.
Taylor is a 6-8, 301 pound rookie out of South Carolina State, who was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He joined the Browns practice squad on Oct. 26 and has appeared in one game. Taylor is a native of Moncks Corner, S.C. and will wear No. 60.