'It's been a long time coming': Browns alumni embrace return of playoffs in Cleveland

For Browns alumni, attending games at FirstEnergy Stadium has always been the best way to reminisce about their playing days. That wasn't possible this year.

Only a few thousand fans have been permitted to attend games this season, and many alumni have chosen to instead watch each game from home. They've kept in touch with emails, text messages and phone calls — how could they not when the team has played so well? — but have missed the interactions and gameday roars they've heard for decades inside the stadium.

In a pandemic-free setting, each of the orange seats at FirstEnergy Stadium would have been filled. The Dawg Pound would have been as raucous as ever, and the scene many Browns alums remember from the days of the Kardiac Kids or the 80s era of Browns football, when the team made the playoffs in five consecutive seasons, would've been replicated.

"The Dawg Pound is where it all started," said Hanford Dixon, a former cornerback who played nine seasons with the Browns from 1981-89. He and Frank Minnifield gave the Browns their "Dawg" identity in 1985 when they made barking sounds at a training camp practice to fire up the defense. Fans around the practice fields followed their lead, which has stood as the primary chant of Browns fans across the world.

"Frank and I came down that tunnel, and the first thing we did when we got on the field was go to the Dawg Pound," he said. "We went there to shake hands, high-five and just let them know we were ready for the game that day, and they'd let us know they were ready.

"I just hate them not being able to be there inside the stadium for any of these home games."

Eventually, though, the city will have a time to properly celebrate the 2020 Browns. This year will be remembered for the success the Browns brought under an unprecedented season, but the alumni know the job isn't done.

There's a playoff game to win Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team with rivalry roots that have been growing for decades. A win would be the franchise's first in the playoffs since 1994.

"That's not going to be an easy task," said Thom Darden, who played 10 seasons with the Browns from 1972-1981 at safety and still owns the franchise record with 45 interceptions. "We have more work to do. I'm not in the celebratory manner until they beat Pittsburgh again."

The success must be sustained beyond this season, too. Browns alumni know that if a standard is to be set, it must last beyond a single season.

The wait for the playoffs may be over, but the challenge to keep the success in Cleveland has just begun.

"The whole goal here is to get to the Super Bowl," Dixon said. "Don't get me wrong — I'm excited. Once you get an invitation to the party anything can happen. … But I want to go a little farther.