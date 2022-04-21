Amari Cooper cherishing 'responsibility' to become Browns' offensive leader

Amari Cooper is an eight-year veteran and four-time Pro Bowler, but he feels as though he's back to rookie status in his first days in Cleveland as one of the newest Browns receivers.

He doesn't mean it as a bad thing — he's embracing the opportunity to meet new teammates, new coaches and learn a new offensive system. He's also a Miami native who played college football at Alabama and spent time in the NFL in Oakland, Las Vegas and Dallas.

In other words, he's never lived in an area quite like Cleveland.

Despite the unfamiliarity, Cooper sees the same kind of opportunity a first-round pick might see in a new NFL home. He'd know that feeling himself as a fourth overall pick in 2015, and he's feeling it again as he acclimates himself to the Browns.

"It feels like being drafted all over again," Cooper said Wednesday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. "It's cool getting to know new people, getting in a new environment and getting to explore a different part of the country I've never been to."

The game and expectations for Cooper, however, are the same as they've been throughout his whole career.

He's the new WR1 for Cleveland and will be leaned on heavily to help the Browns improve a passing offense that ranked 27th in the league last season. The pass game has been completely re-tooled primarily with the addition of Cooper and QB Deshaun Watson, whom the Browns acquired for three first-round draft selections and a handful of other picks. The duo is expected to produce big plays and join RBs Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and others as the core skill position players for head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense.

Cooper and Watson are both in the building this week for the start of the Browns' voluntary offseason program. Activities are mostly limited to the weightroom and small meetings, but it's a chance for new players to mesh with their new team, and Cooper is seizing the opportunity to learn what he can about the playbook and build rapport with his new quarterback.