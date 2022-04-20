5 takeaways from Kevin Stefanski's offseason program press conference

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was back in the Dino Lucarelli Media Center on Wednesday as players and coaches convened at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for the second day of the offseason program.

The Browns are in Phase One of the program, which means activities are limited to individual or group instruction and drills, weight-lifting sessions and meetings. It's the first time Stefanski has been able to experience a non-virtual, in-person Phase One since he became a head coach, and he's cherishing the chance to meet new players, catch up with returning ones and take the first steps toward preparations for 2022 all in one place.

"It's fun that guys are back in the building, and this is really the first Phase One that I've been able to have with the guys," Stefanski said. "I think there's great value in them working out with their teammates here and developing relationships, which we all know was hard when we weren't together."

Here are a few key points Stefanski covered about the program and more in his media availability:

1. Watson 'diving into' learning new offense, forging relationships with teammates

For the first time since the Browns acquired him in a huge trade on March 18, three-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson has been able to work with Stefanski in-person.

So far, Stefanski has been impressed with how Watson has picked up the basics of the playbook and has quickly connected with his teammates — particularly the other two quarterbacks in the room in Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs.

"We really have three new quarterbacks in there, so there's a lot of learning that's going on and there's a lot of teaching," Stefanski said. "I think (Watson) is doing a nice job of diving into it. There's really no way to do it other than start at square one and go back over how we call things, formations, defensive terminology, etc. He's doing a nice job."

One of the big storylines that will likely carry all the way through offseason workouts and training camp is how much of the offense will change. Stefanski has used a wide-zone scheme predicated on play-action passes in the past two years, and while those core concepts could still hold with Watson as the QB, Stefanski wants to evaluate Watson's abilities in-person first before declaring any changes.

"We definitely have to adapt to our players, and certainly, the quarterback is so important in what we do," Stefanski said. "So we will make sure that we do what Deshaun does best and what the quarterback room does best. Those are the things that we are working through as we study and have studied Deshaun, Jacoby and Josh, understand what those guys do best and make sure that we can do that come September.

"To get there, though, there are a lot of meetings, there is a lot of install and there is a lot of practice that has to occur to ultimately tell you how much we will change."

2. Cooper making good first impression, too

Watson wasn't the only new big-ticket player to check into the offseason program, which is voluntary for all players.

WR Amari Cooper was present as well, an encouraging sign for the offense as the Browns look to ignite their passing game in 2022 by building a strong connection between Cooper and Watson. Stefanski dished out early praise to Cooper, an eight-year veteran, for taking every avenue to build rapport with his new teammates.