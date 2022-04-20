Social media reacts to Denzel Ward's contract extension

The Browns have re-signed one of the top cornerbacks in the league in two-time Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward, who's now set to stay in Cleveland through 2027.
Fans, analysts and teammates of Ward all took it from there on social media, and we captured some of the fun.
Loss of words, I’m blessed.I want to thank the Haslams, JW Johnson, Andrew Berry, coach Stefanski and the rest of the browns organization for continuing to to believe in the home grown kid and allowing me to represent this organization and city of Cleveland where I’m from @Browns— Denzel Ward (@denzelward) April 18, 2022
WARDDDENNNNN BEST IN THE BUSINESS‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️— Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) April 18, 2022
I been waiting on somebody else to touch that 100 club & you DEFINITELY DESERVE IT @denzelward … congrats 🤟🏾— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 18, 2022
Respect! Appreciate you brotha💯 let’s keep going!— Denzel Ward (@denzelward) April 18, 2022
The Browns have their foundation under contract for quite a while:— Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) April 18, 2022
Deshaun Watson (2026)
Nick Chubb (2024)
Amari Cooper (2024)
Myles Garrett (2026)
Denzel Ward (2027)
Joel Bitonio (2026)
Wyatt Teller (2025)
Greg Newsome (2026)#Browns
At 24 years old, Denzel Ward becomes the highest-paid CB in NFL history. Why does age matter with prospects?— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) April 18, 2022
Asked #Browns GM Andrew Berry about this at the combine. It’s more so a financial advantage to get more prime years out of a player. Ward is a great example of this.
Lowest completion percentage allowed when targeted since 2018:— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 18, 2022
1. Stephon Gilmore 50.2%
2. Xavien Howard 51.8%
3. Denzel Ward 53.5% @ESPNStatsInfo
From Denzel Ward’s IG: pic.twitter.com/UwMdPPIuFD— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 18, 2022
Denzel Ward from here and now the highest-paid CB in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/9MZDKF6FlE— McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 18, 2022
Denzel Ward 99 Yards to the 🏠! Great REP.— Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) April 18, 2022
Looking forward to this D. Ward vs J. Chase matchup for years to come in the AFC North. #EverythingDB pic.twitter.com/1VR1PSyPsF