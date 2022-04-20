Social media reacts to Denzel Ward's contract extension

Teammates, analysts and fans react to Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward's extension to stay in Cleveland through 2027

Apr 20, 2022 at 02:36 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
041922_WardSocialReacts

The Browns have re-signed one of the top cornerbacks in the league in two-time Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward, who's now set to stay in Cleveland through 2027.

Fans, analysts and teammates of Ward all took it from there on social media, and we captured some of the fun.

Related Content

news

5 takeaways from Kevin Stefanski's offseason program press conference

Stefanski spoke about getting to work with Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper and what it means to have Denzel Ward locked into a long-term future

news

Analysis: With Denzel Ward, Browns add to list of star players locked into long-term futures

Ward is the most recent addition to a list of star Browns players who have inked long-term extensions in Cleveland

news

By the Numbers: The stats that led to Denzel Ward's big extension

Ward signed a contract extension with the Browns after his first four abundantly productive years in Cleveland

news

Browns constructing new regeneration area to improve player training and recovery

The area will contain several advanced technologies and activity spaces that will boost training regimens and lead to faster recovery times

news

Nick Harris sees 'perfect opportunity to let loose' in 2022

Harris is a candidate to be the starting center in his third NFL season

news

Former Browns RB coach Gary Brown passes away

Brown was Cleveland's running backs coach from 2009-2012

news

Toronto Browns Backers named 2021 Chapter of the Year from Browns Backers Worldwide

Kickstarted by their late president, Bryan Loberg, Toronto Browns Backers is winning the honor after its biggest year yet

news

QBs coach Drew Petzing 'extremely excited' to elevate Browns offense with Deshaun Watson

Petzing was the tight ends coach the last two seasons and will coach a new room with a new Pro Bowl player

news

Browns 2022 offseason workout dates

Here are the dates to know for when the Browns will host workouts for players at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

news

Assessing 10 options for the Browns with their first pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Browns are slated to make their first pick at No. 44 overall after they traded their first-round pick to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson

news

8 players to watch in next wave of free agency

Plenty of quality free agents remain on the market and could fit into the Browns' 2022 plans

Advertising