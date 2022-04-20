By the Numbers: The stats that led to Denzel Ward's big extension

Ward signed a contract extension with the Browns after his first four abundantly productive years in Cleveland

Apr 20, 2022 at 02:31 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

042022_WardByTheNumbers

Denzel Ward has lived up to the hype since the Browns drafted him fourth overall in 2018.

Ward, an Ohio State product and Macedonia native, has become a top leader and consistent playmaking cornerback ever since he returned to Northeast Ohio. He signed a contract extension Wednesday as a reward for his production that will keep his talents in Cleveland through 2027.

We're diving into some of the numbers that highlight just how huge Ward has been to Cleveland's defense:

10 - Ward has totaled 10 interceptions since he was drafted fourth overall in the 2018 draft. He's recorded two or more picks in each of his four seasons in the league and is coming off a three-INT season in 2021.

99 - Two of those picks were returned for touchdowns, including a 99-yard touchdown in Week 9 against the Bengals last season that stood as the longest play in the entire NFL that season. His other touchdown was also against the Bengals — a 61-yard score in Week 13 of 2019.

7 - Ward is seventh in the league since he was drafted with 50 pass breakups. Twenty-eight of them have been recorded since 2020, which also ranks seventh in the league.

4 - Ward is tied for fourth (with Corey Fuller) on the Browns' all-time pass breakup list.

3 - Ward was the only player in the NFL last season to have three or more pass breakups in three games. He's also tied for first in the league with six games of three or more pass breakups since 2018.

14 - Ward has 14 career games with multiple pass breakups, which is tied for fifth in franchise history.

9.3 - Ward allowed 9.3 yards per completion last season. That number has gone down the last three years, from 12.9 in 2019 to 10.9 in 2020.

2 - Ward has been voted to two Pro Bowls. He earned the honor in his rookie season in 2018 and again in 2021.

24 - Ward will be 25 next season, a young age for a player who already has four years in the NFL. He is just now entering his peak, and he's now set to live it in Cleveland.

Photos: Denzel Ward through the years

Four-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward signed a contract extension Tuesday that will keep him in Cleveland through 2027.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) signs a contract extension at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 20, 2022.
1 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) signs a contract extension at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on April 20, 2022.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.
2 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns on November 15, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 10-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
3 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
1946 Jersey Reveal Photoshoot
4 / 56

1946 Jersey Reveal Photoshoot

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jarvis Landry Charity Softball Game on June 15, 2019th
5 / 56

Jarvis Landry Charity Softball Game on June 15, 2019th

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
6 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2018 first round draft picks arrive at the Berea Facility for the first time on April 27, 2018.
7 / 56

Browns 2018 first round draft picks arrive at the Berea Facility for the first time on April 27, 2018.

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football
8 / 56

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium on September 20, 2018 on Thursday Night Football

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
9 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Brian Kolin/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.
10 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 17, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 35-30.

Ric Kruszynski/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
11 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9th, 2018
12 / 56

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9th, 2018

Brent_Durken
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.
13 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football on January 3, 2022 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 14-26.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.
14 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers on December 25, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The Browns lost 22-24.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
15 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.
16 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on December 20, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.
17 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and the defense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football on November 28, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 10-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.
18 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 13-10.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.
19 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.
20 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021 at Paul Brown Stadium. The Browns won 41-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.
21 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings on October 3, 2021 at US Bank Stadium. The Browns won 14-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.
22 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns on October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 14 - 37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.
23 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 26-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on 11/4/18
24 / 56

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on 11/4/18

Matt Starkey
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.
25 / 56

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets on December 27, 2020 at MetLife Stadium. The Browns lost 23-16.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.
26 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns on November 1, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 16-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
27 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.
28 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on September 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 29-33.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.
29 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars on August 14, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field. The Browns won 23-13.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
1946 Jersey Reveal Photoshoot
30 / 56

1946 Jersey Reveal Photoshoot

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
31 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2021 Cleveland Browns Media Day
32 / 56

2021 Cleveland Browns Media Day

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.
33 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on October 18, 2020 at Heinz Field. The Browns lost 38-7.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.
34 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) after a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys on October 4, 2020 at AT&T Stadium. The Browns won 49 - 38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.
35 / 56

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at First Energy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals game on December 29, 2019 at Paul Brown Stadium.
36 / 56

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals game on December 29, 2019 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Media Days 2019
37 / 56

Media Days 2019

Matt Starkey
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.
38 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens on September 13, 2020 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns lost 6–38.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
2020 Media Day
39 / 56

2020 Media Day

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots game on October 27, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.
40 / 56

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots game on October 27, 2019 at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals on November 25, 2018 at Paul Brown Stadium.
41 / 56

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals on November 25, 2018 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Ohio_Sports_Imaging
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on December 11, 2019.
42 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on December 11, 2019.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals game on December 29, 2019 at Paul Brown Stadium.
43 / 56

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals game on December 29, 2019 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns 2018 first round draft picks arrive at the Berea Facility for the first time on April 27, 2018.
44 / 56

Browns 2018 first round draft picks arrive at the Berea Facility for the first time on April 27, 2018.

Wm.Glasheen
Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals game on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium.
45 / 56

Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals game on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.
46 / 56

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers game on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the eighteenth day of camp on August 20, 2019.
47 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the eighteenth day of camp on August 20, 2019.

Matt Starkey
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos game on November 4, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High.
48 / 56

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos game on November 4, 2019 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 15, 2019
49 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 15, 2019

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
50 / 56

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns game on November 14, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
51 / 56

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns on September 8, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Matt Starkey
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third day of training camp on July 27, 2019.
52 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the third day of training camp on July 27, 2019.

Matt Starkey
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) on July 24, 2019.
53 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) on July 24, 2019.

Matt Starkey
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second practice of OTAs on May 15, 2019
54 / 56

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second practice of OTAs on May 15, 2019

Matt Starkey
Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018
55 / 56

Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 30, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9th, 2018
56 / 56

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9th, 2018

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 takeaways from Kevin Stefanski's offseason program press conference

Stefanski spoke about getting to work with Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper and what it means to have Denzel Ward locked into a long-term future

news

Social media reacts to Denzel Ward's contract extension

Teammates, analysts and fans react to Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward's extension to stay in Cleveland through 2027

news

Analysis: With Denzel Ward, Browns add to list of star players locked into long-term futures

Ward is the most recent addition to a list of star Browns players who have inked long-term extensions in Cleveland

news

Browns constructing new regeneration area to improve player training and recovery

The area will contain several advanced technologies and activity spaces that will boost training regimens and lead to faster recovery times

news

Nick Harris sees 'perfect opportunity to let loose' in 2022

Harris is a candidate to be the starting center in his third NFL season

news

Former Browns RB coach Gary Brown passes away

Brown was Cleveland's running backs coach from 2009-2012

news

Toronto Browns Backers named 2021 Chapter of the Year from Browns Backers Worldwide

Kickstarted by their late president, Bryan Loberg, Toronto Browns Backers is winning the honor after its biggest year yet

news

QBs coach Drew Petzing 'extremely excited' to elevate Browns offense with Deshaun Watson

Petzing was the tight ends coach the last two seasons and will coach a new room with a new Pro Bowl player

news

Browns 2022 offseason workout dates

Here are the dates to know for when the Browns will host workouts for players at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

news

Assessing 10 options for the Browns with their first pick of 2022 NFL Draft

The Browns are slated to make their first pick at No. 44 overall after they traded their first-round pick to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson

news

8 players to watch in next wave of free agency

Plenty of quality free agents remain on the market and could fit into the Browns' 2022 plans

Advertising