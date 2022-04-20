By the Numbers: The stats that led to Denzel Ward's big extension

Denzel Ward has lived up to the hype since the Browns drafted him fourth overall in 2018.

Ward, an Ohio State product and Macedonia native, has become a top leader and consistent playmaking cornerback ever since he returned to Northeast Ohio. He signed a contract extension Wednesday as a reward for his production that will keep his talents in Cleveland through 2027.

We're diving into some of the numbers that highlight just how huge Ward has been to Cleveland's defense:

10 - Ward has totaled 10 interceptions since he was drafted fourth overall in the 2018 draft. He's recorded two or more picks in each of his four seasons in the league and is coming off a three-INT season in 2021.

99 - Two of those picks were returned for touchdowns, including a 99-yard touchdown in Week 9 against the Bengals last season that stood as the longest play in the entire NFL that season. His other touchdown was also against the Bengals — a 61-yard score in Week 13 of 2019.

7 - Ward is seventh in the league since he was drafted with 50 pass breakups. Twenty-eight of them have been recorded since 2020, which also ranks seventh in the league.

4 - Ward is tied for fourth (with Corey Fuller) on the Browns' all-time pass breakup list.

3 - Ward was the only player in the NFL last season to have three or more pass breakups in three games. He's also tied for first in the league with six games of three or more pass breakups since 2018.

14 - Ward has 14 career games with multiple pass breakups, which is tied for fifth in franchise history.

9.3 - Ward allowed 9.3 yards per completion last season. That number has gone down the last three years, from 12.9 in 2019 to 10.9 in 2020.

2 - Ward has been voted to two Pro Bowls. He earned the honor in his rookie season in 2018 and again in 2021.