NFL announces release date for 2022 regular-season schedule

The Browns will learn their 2022 regular-season schedule in three weeks

Apr 21, 2022 at 03:58 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The NFL announced Thursday that it will release the 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday, May 12.

That date comes 12 days after the conclusion of the draft and will reveal when the Browns will play against 17 opponents, which have been known since the 2021 season concluded. Nine of the games will be on the road and eight will be at home, and opponents will come from the AFC East, NFC South, the usual rivals from the AFC North and more. The schedule will feature nine teams the Browns did not face in 2022.

Here's a refresher on who those opponents will be:

Home

Ravens

Bengals

Chargers

Patriots

Saints

Jets

Steelers

Buccaneers

Away

Falcons

Ravens

Bills

Panthers

Bengals

Texans

Dolphins

Steelers

Washington

