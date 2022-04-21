NFL announces release date for 2022 regular-season schedule

The NFL announced Thursday that it will release the 2022 regular-season schedule on Thursday, May 12.
That date comes 12 days after the conclusion of the draft and will reveal when the Browns will play against 17 opponents, which have been known since the 2021 season concluded. Nine of the games will be on the road and eight will be at home, and opponents will come from the AFC East, NFC South, the usual rivals from the AFC North and more. The schedule will feature nine teams the Browns did not face in 2022.
Here's a refresher on who those opponents will be:
Home
Ravens
Bengals
Chargers
Patriots
Saints
Jets
Steelers
Buccaneers
Away
Falcons
Ravens
Bills
Panthers
Bengals
Texans
Dolphins
Steelers
Washington